DISH Selects Quantum Metric to Deliver Transformational Digital Products and Services For Customers Worldwide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric, a SaaS platform that helps organizations build better digital products faster, and DISH, a connectivity company that provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers, announced today a new partnership to help DISH build innovative new product experiences driven by actual customer behaviors, intelligence, and input. Quantum Metric will integrate with existing DISH technologies to improve productivity for all parts of the digital experience, enabling DISH to capture customer behaviors and prioritize product decisions based on direct consumer data.

Through this collaboration, Quantum Metric will help DISH analyze technical and behavioral indicators while creating optimized in-page analytics that allow the company to gauge the user perspective. This includes the ability for DISH to get visibility into its video playback experience around user segmentation, that lets the company identify behaviors and understand how they impact the company's core KPIs like customer engagement scores and time to watch. All data analyzed by Quantum Metric is anonymous.

"DISH is always looking for innovative ways to differentiate and improve our products, which is why we're excited to work with Quantum Metric to better understand our subscribers' preferences and behaviors," said Robert Sadler, Director of Product Development for DISH. "With these insights, we'll be able to better understand technical and experience gaps in real-time to ensure that we continue to provide our customers with a world class viewing experience."

"As DISH aims to build products centered around their customers, our technology will give them the ability to understand all digital touchpoints and deliver critical insights to improve their digital properties across the entirety of their expanding business," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO and Founder of Quantum Metric. "We specialize in helping companies build innovative products that customers love, and we look forward to helping DISH improve their digital engagement."

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric helps organizations build better digital products faster. Our platform for Continuous Product Design gives business and technical teams a single version of truth that's automatically quantified and based on what matters most — your customer's perspective. The result: Teams are aligned, learn faster, and release with confidence. In 2020, Quantum Metric was ranked 124 in the Inc 5000, a list of America's fastest-growing private companies. In 2019 Quantum Metric earned recognition for its revenue growth and product innovation from Deloitte (Top 100 fastest growing companies), CNBC (Upstart 100 most innovative companies), Gartner (Cool Vendor) and Ernst & Young (Entrepreneur of the Year).

SOURCE Quantum Metric