Quantum Metric unveils new product suite to enhance digital decision-making

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric , the customer-driven digital analytics platform, introduces its newest product suite, designed to elevate the analytical capabilities of digitally complex businesses and scale operations. Leading the release is Metric Builder, a groundbreaking tool that allows businesses to create custom digital KPIs, uniquely tailored to their strategic goals.

"Think about all the things that can frustrate you on a digital journey—failed logins, slow pages, error messages. It's not just one data point, but a composite of data that each enterprise tracks differently," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "With today's release, our customers can now leverage complex KPIs built on hundreds of data points, aligning teams across Merchandising, DevOps, Product, Marketing, and more to drive greater value. The demand for this level of sophistication gives me confidence that this marks a new chapter in how enterprises make data-driven decisions to win their customers' hearts."

While universal metrics like Net Promoter Score (NPS) or Customer Effort Score (CES) set industry standards for customer experience, digital brands are increasingly personalizing their offerings. This evolution creates a demand for customized metrics that better reflect each business's unique priorities and needs.

Metric Builder answers this need, allowing businesses to create and track custom KPIs tailored to their specific goals. With advanced formulas and unique metrics, Metric Builder seamlessly aligns Quantum analysis with business objectives. This includes the ability to assign different weights to customer behaviors to map to the team's specific goals and priorities. With Metric Builder, organizations can now seamlessly connect user experiences to revenue or business outcomes, making strategic decisions that directly influence growth.

"With Metric Builder, we can now assign weighted scores to customer interactions based on user intent, providing a deeper understanding of their behaviors across different channels," said Alan Tsang, Vice President, Global Digital Platforms at Skechers. "The ability to build tailored metrics unique to Skechers helps enhance customer understanding, allowing us to make better-informed decisions to drive conversions."

Beyond Metric Builder, Quantum Metric is launching additional features to deepen understanding of every customer journey including:

Enhanced page analysis within Interactions: Teams can compare different versions of a page to assess the impact on user engagement with the new Comparison Mode, and automatically identify key areas of engagement using Suggested Zones for optimized analysis.

Teams can compare different versions of a page to assess the impact on user engagement with the new Comparison Mode, and automatically identify key areas of engagement using Suggested Zones for optimized analysis. Deeper user behavior insights within Segment Builder: Digital brands can now isolate and analyze specific user journeys across pages, sessions, and devices with User-Based Sequences, providing deeper insights into customer behavior and enhancing overall user experience.

Digital brands can now isolate and analyze specific user journeys across pages, sessions, and devices with User-Based Sequences, providing deeper insights into customer behavior and enhancing overall user experience. New tools to create funnels on the fly and drill into drop off: Users can create a funnel from a sequential segment, or quickly build one in the redesigned funnel builder. New drop-off features also help uncover the 'why' behind underperforming funnels, with business impact analysis built in.

All products debuted in today's virtual summer release event. For more information on Metric Builder or any of the products included in Quantum Metric's summer release, visit: quantummetric.com/resources/summer-product-launch-2024 .

About Quantum Metric

Quantum Metric is the customer-centered digital analytics platform for today's leading organizations. Providing a simplified approach to monitor, diagnose and optimize the digital journeys that matter most, the Quantum Metric platform offers in-depth customer understanding, quantified and tied to core business objectives. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 45% of the world's internet users, supporting global brands across every industry to get to the heart of their customer, with greater speed and efficiency. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit www.quantummetric.com .

