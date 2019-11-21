Dishwasher Tablets Market to Reach $990 Mn, Globally, by 2026 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dishwasher Tablets Market by Product (Branded and Private Label), End User (Commercial and Residential), and Distribution Channel (Online Sales Channels, Supermarket & Hypermarket, Departmental & Convenience Stores, and Independent Grocery Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global dishwasher tablets market generated $596.1 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $990 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Prime determinants of growth

Innovative product offerings, reduced impact on environment, and adoption of compact dishwasher are expected to drive the growth of the global dishwasher tablets market. However, readily available alternatives hinder the market progress. On the other hand, penetration of table top dishwashers in countries from Asia-Pacific region including India and China present new opportunities in the industry.

The branded segment to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period

Based on product type, the branded segment contributed more than three-fifths of the total share of the global dishwasher tablet market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to low prices of branded tablets through online channels and discounts in supermarkets and hypermarkets. However, the private label segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026, owing to preference over detergent powders and growth of retail chains.

The commercial segment to maintain its lead status by 2026

Based on end user, the commercial segment held the highest market share of the global dishwasher tablet market, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2018, and is expected to maintain its lead status in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to rise in the demand of dishwashers from the hotels and restaurants for fast cleaning of dishes and plates along with large scale kitchens, airport kitchen facilities, and catering services. However, the residential segment is expected to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 8.6% from 2019 to 2026. This is due to surge in spending on home and hygiene needs along with improvement in residential infrastructure.

North America expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dishwasher tablet market in 2018, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to rise in R&D activities to reduce hardness of water and ability of tablets to dissolve quickly in cold water. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain the largest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026, owing to trend of e-commerce delivery across countries such as India and China along with innovative marketing strategies to reach consumers adopted by manufacturers in the region.

Leading Market Players

Eurotab

IFB

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

LIBY Group

Nopa Nordic A/S

McBride plc

Henkel

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Method Products, Pbc.

