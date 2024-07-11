Disney Announces Expansive Programming Lineup and Show Floor Activations for D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Spectacular offerings at the Anaheim Convention Center from across the worlds of Disney, including talent and artist meet and greets, immersive experiences, behind-the-scenes looks at new and cherished stories, and rarely seen artifacts.

BURBANK, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With less than one month to go to the highly anticipated D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa®, Disney today revealed details about what fans will be able to experience at the Anaheim Convention Center during this sold-out event, which will include an outstanding lineup of over 230 panels and presentations, show floor offerings, and Talent Central interactions. This announcement builds upon plans previously shared about this year's D23 gathering, which is set to be bigger and better than ever before.

"We are thrilled for fans of all ages to join us in Anaheim next month for what will truly be the ultimate Disney fan experience," said Michael Vargo, head of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club. "This year, D23 has been reimagined to showcase even more of what they love from across the worlds of Disney. Guests will enjoy the incredible programming and show floor offerings we have in store at the Anaheim Convention Center, where our exceptional storytelling and experiences will come to life through spectacular entertainment with many of the creative masterminds behind the magic."

Over 55 panels and presentations across five stages are coming to the multi-day fan experience, showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across The Walt Disney Company. Disney's award-winning storytelling engines, along with the Walt Disney Archives and Disney Experiences, have carefully curated an expansive lineup of extraordinary panels and presentations featuring behind-the-scenes access, rarely seen treasures, first-look showcases, and highly anticipated reunions. And fan-favorite presentations including D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest, Disney Princess – The Concert, Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio, and more will once again return to the Anaheim Convention Center.

This year's show floor is the largest in the event's history and provides even more ways for fans to interact with beloved brands, stories, and talent, including immersive pavilions from Disney Experiences, Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Disney+, Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, National Geographic, and more. There's something for everyone with incredibly immersive experiences for all fans. And, for the first time, Avatar will have a full pavilion, ESPN and ABC News will have a presence on the show floor, while Lucasfilm's groundbreaking ILM Stagecraftä technology will make its D23 debut for fans to interact with. The Walt Disney Archives has curated its biggest exhibition in history with "A Great Big Beautiful Car Show." Talent Central will once again offer guests the opportunity to meet many of the extraordinary stars and creative visionaries behind popular films and series, including Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Descendants: The Rise of Red, The Simpsons, Raven's Home, and more.

For the first time, D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will expand beyond the Anaheim Convention Center for the largest footprint in event history, with events and programming throughout the city of Anaheim, including the first ever D23 Day at Disneyland Resort on August 8, three nights of larger-than-life evening showcases at the Honda Center on August 9, 10, and 11, and D23 Day at Angel Stadium on August 4. Announced earlier this week, to celebrate the fans who are at the heart of the magic, Disney launched a company-wide sweepstakes including 23 spectacular offerings. D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes features an impressive lineup of exclusive prizes and engaging experiences that only Disney can deliver. The full list of prizes can be found on fantasticprizes.d23.com.

PROGRAMMING RESERVATION DETAILS

The Reservation Random Selection Process ("Reservation RSP") for Anaheim Convention Center event stages, Talent Central, and most show floor experiences will open on Monday, July 15 at 12 p.m. PT, and run through Friday, July 19 at 12 p.m. PT. Reservations can be made on ultimatefanevent.reservations.d23.com. Reservations are not guaranteed and will be randomly distributed based on preferences and availability. For guests who are not assigned reservations for their preferences, standby queues will be available for most Anaheim Convention Center panels and experiences. There are no reservations for the evening shows at the Honda Center; the Honda Center requires a separate ticket for entry. For additional details around the reservation system, visit d23.com/ultimate-disney-fan-event/2024-reservations/. Below is a selection of opportunities coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event. Additional details around the reservation system and information on the full lineup of offerings can be found on ultimatefanevent.d23.com.

ONE-OF-A-KIND STAGE PROGRAMMING

30 Years of Toy Story

Celebrate 30 Years of Toy Story with filmmakers and Pixar Legends as they reflect on the making of the groundbreaking classic nearly 30 years ago and share never-before-heard anecdotes about how the historic film came to be.

Exploring New Parts of the Mind: Behind the Design of Inside Out 2 + a Dreamy Surprise!

Join Inside Out 2 production designer Jason Deamer as he gives an in-depth look at designing the new emotions joining Headquarters as Riley enters teenagehood. And stick around for a special dreamy sneak peek of an upcoming Pixar series!

Jolly Holiday: A D23 Musical Celebration of Richard M. Sherman

From Mary Poppins to Walt Disney's Enchanted Tiki Room, a heartwarming and joyous musical tribute to our beloved Disney songwriting legend Richard M. Sherman—with unbelievable performances and delightful surprise appearances by some of the people who knew and admired him best.

Marvel Animation Sneak Peek

See what's coming next to Disney+ from Marvel Animation, with special guests and first looks at hotly anticipated series including Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Eyes of Wakanda, future seasons of What If…?, X-Men '97, and more!

MARVEL COMICS: Celebrating 50 Years of Wolverine

Look back at 50 years of Wolverine with Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski and writer Jason Aaron as they dive into the legacy of Marvel's most popular mutant (and what's next!). PLUS: an exclusive giveaway while supplies last, and a sneak peek at what's in store for Marvel's 85th anniversary!

Disney Princess – The Concert

Be our guest for a magical evening celebrating the music of Disney Princesses, heroes, and (yes!) villains, performed by Disney on Broadway and animation stars, as Disney Princess – The Concert returns to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

From Book to Screen: How Bestselling Novels Become Hit TV Series and Films

Join creators/producers from Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, the Disney Original Movie Out of My Mind, the hit anthology series Goosebumps, and FX's Shōgun, as they discuss their creative processes and share how their teams and artists bring each story to life.

The Animation Greats + Cast and Creator Sessions featuring Bob's Burgers , Futurama, and The Simpsons Presented by Hulu Animayhem & 20th Television Animation

Four of the most influential creators in the world of animation—Matt Groening (The Simpsons, Futurama), Seth MacFarlane (Family Guy, American Dad!), Mike Judge (King of the Hill), and Loren Bouchard (Bob's Burgers, The Great North)—come together for a historic and extraordinary conversation you won't want to miss. Then, the voice talent and creative teams behind Bob's Burgers, Futurama, and The Simpsons take the stage to entertain with clips, conversation, and fan Q&A. Whether you're a longtime fan or an aspiring animator, this is a must-see panel for all!

D23 Mousequerade: The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest

Join host Nina West and a panel of celebrity judges to see what happens when the worlds of fandom and fashion collide with the worlds of Disney in a dazzling array of cosplay creations at The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest!

Behind the Summer Shenanigans with the Phineas and Ferb Creators

Join Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, the masterminds behind the beloved animated show Phineas and Ferb as they look back at the creation and legacy of this pop culture phenomenon. Hear behind-the-scenes stories and get ready to laugh!

Disney Character Voices: Inside the Studio

Take a trip behind the scenes with Disney Character Voices and join us in the studio for live recording sessions with your favorite Disney characters! (Who knows, you may even get the chance to voice a character yourself!)

Making A Goofy Movie: The Road to Lake Destiny

The creatives behind the A Goofy Movie phenomenon reunite, reminisce, and share clips from a new documentary about the incredible origin story of this beloved cult classic.

Charles Phoenix's Big Retro Disneyland Slide Show

A pop culture time travel tour to the early days of Disneyland, from the backstories and glories of the classic and long-gone attractions of Main Street U.S.A., Adventureland, Fantasyland, Frontierland, the original Tomorrowland, and the all-new Tomorrowland in 1967.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Join the cast and creative team of the Disney+ Original series for a conversation about their epic first season journey and what they're looking forward to as they embark on their next adventure—season two!

Stay Tuned: You're Watching Disney Channel

Join beloved Disney Channel stars on the Walt Disney Archives Stage for a look at some of the iconic series and movies that have created generations of fans. Stay tuned for laughs, fun, and moments you won't want to miss!

Grey's Anatomy : 20th Celebration

Celebrate the cultural phenomenon that is Grey's Anatomy, the longest running primetime medical drama in TV history. From gripping surgical procedures to unforgettable characters that leave viewers feeling all the feels, join the staff of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as they reflect on 20 seasons of storytelling.

Abbott Elementary : Class is in Session!

Step into the world of Abbott Elementary as we explore the charm, wit, and comedic brilliance that defines this award-winning workplace sitcom, set in the halls of a Philadelphia public school. The all-star ensemble cast will break down their portrayals of the relatable struggles faced by educators and dissect what makes Abbott Elementary a standout in the world of television.

Donald Duck's 90th Quacktacular

We're celebrating 90 years of Donald Duck with special screenings, never-before-seen art from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, the Disney Animation artists who bring him to life, and even the voice of the duck himself!

Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation Screening

Blast off for a hilarious outer-space adventure with a screening of the animated comedy Big City Greens the Movie: Spacecation, introduced by the talented creative team, including creators and executive producers Chris and Shane Houghton.

Once Upon a Costume: Fashion and Design in Disney Animation Films

Disney Animation costume designers Lorelay Bové, Brittney Lee, and Griselda Sastrawinata-Lemay join with the Walt Disney Animation Research Library to show how historical and contemporary fashion design has inspired some of the most iconic costumes in animated films and even reveal a few designs that didn't make the cut.

Restoring Disney Animation Classics

Director of Restoration Kevin Schaeffer and Disney Animation artists Eric Goldberg and Michael Giamo will delve into the history of Disney's preservation program, showcase before-and-after clips, and share how classic films are brought back to life.

Bringing the Worlds of Disney Animation to Life in Disney Parks

Team members from Walt Disney Imagineering and Walt Disney Animation Studios discuss bringing the worlds of Disney Animation to life in Disney Parks around the world, including such projects as World of Frozen (Hong Kong Disneyland), Zootopia (Shanghai Disneyland), Fantasy Springs (Tokyo DisneySea), and Tiana's Bayou Adventure (Magic Kingdom and Disneyland).

Dream Chasing: Four Decades with Walt Disney Imagineering

Join Leslie Iwerks, Bob Weis, and Wendy Lefkon for an intimate conversation spanning four decades of creating Imagineering projects from Anaheim to Paris, and Tokyo to Shanghai. Audiences will be inspired to believe any dream worth doing is worth chasing.

Disney Legends in Conversation

Listen in as members from the newest class of Disney Legends partake in an enlightening conversation about their storied careers.

The Muppets 70: A Glamorous Miss Piggy Retrospective

Join Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline and The Muppets Producer Dani Iglesias for a fabulous look back on the past 70 years of the Muppets, but mostly Miss Piggy! We will dive into the vaults to uncover nostalgic artifacts along with how we preserve this collection today!

National Geographic's A Real Bug's Life LIVE

Join insect experts and enthusiasts for a live show-and-tell of insects featured in National Geographic's hit Disney+ series A Real Bug's Life, narrated by Awkwafina, with its second season coming in early 2025.

Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed – The Return of a Beloved Classic

Wield the paintbrush once more in Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed out this fall! Join Disney Games, Epic Mickey Creative Director Warren Spector, and more special guests, for a conversation that delves into how this beloved classic adventure came to life.

National Geographic Investigates

Listen to Emmy® Award-nominated investigative reporter Mariana van Zeller discuss her hit series Trafficked and subjects and experts from the Stanford Prison Experiment and Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown ruminate on the popularity of true crime investigations and the art of balancing the stories with the subjects and the situations they lived or live in.

The reimagined Spotlight Stage will delight guests on the show floor with exclusive programming featuring content from National Geographic, Beauty and the Beast on Broadway, Disney on the Yard, Lorcana, Disney Global Ambassadors, and more. Additional programming includes surprise talent appearances as well as a musical performance from the award-winning pop-punk band Simple Plan.

Throughout the show floor, guests will be delighted by surprise entertainment experiences, including pianists, improv, balloon artists, and more. For the full list of panels and presentations coming to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, visit ultimatefanevent.d23.com.

INTERACTIVE SHOW FLOOR EXPERIENCES

Imagineering: Behind the Dreams, Disney Experiences

Imagineering: Behind the Dreams is a one-of-a-kind pavilion that gives our biggest fans and fans-to-come unprecedented access to Imagineering's passionate and talented team of artists, engineers, and craftspeople. Through design models, interactive demos, live prototypes, and exclusive presentations, guests will get a first-hand view of the innovative and immersive storytelling that will fuel the growth of Disney's parks, resorts, cruise ships, and other experiences for decades to come.

Walt Disney Archives Presents: " A Great Big Beautiful Car Show"

"A Great Big Beautiful Car Show" pays homage to vintage car shows and Americana, giving guests an up-close look at over 20 vehicles from the Archives' collection. A "Worlds Beyond" area showcases fantastical vehicles from distant lands.

Pixar Animation Studios & Walt Disney Animation Studios Pavilion

Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios once again join forces for a must-see animation experience at D23. Artist demonstrations, filmmaker signings, fan giveaways and interactive photo opportunities make this booth one to visit over and over again.

ESPN: Showcasing College Football in the Mighty Marvel Manner!

ESPN celebrates college football and the College Football Playoff! ESPN & Marvel enter a decade of collaboration honoring college football, kicking off the season with original artwork featuring university mascots inspired by classic Marvel covers.

The Magic of Disney on Broadway

Celebrating 30 years of enchanting theater, Disney on Broadway returns to D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event with an extraordinary new experience, "The Magic of Disney on Broadway." Guests can immerse themselves in the theatrical world with live demonstrations, an intimate look at props and costumes, and the chance to meet talented artists from stages around the globe. Watch Michael James Scott, Genie from Aladdin on Broadway, showcase his magical prowess. See John Austin bring Scar from The Lion King to life through intricate mask mechanics. Witness Collin Baja's incredible transformation into Sven from Frozen. Enjoy these and many more magical moments daily throughout the weekend.

Lightstorm

The Avatar Pavilion will be an immersive exhibit and walk-through experience inspired by the alien beauty and unique storytelling of Avatar. Guests will discover the captivating culture of the Na'vi, explore the Bioluminescent Forest, and soar through the mountains like a banshee.

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Lucasfilm presents the magic of ILM StageCraft™, the technology used to bring to life the worlds of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and more. Hear from luminaries such as Doug Chiang, the creature team from Legacy Effects, and more for a look behind the scenes.

Marvel Studios' TVA Walkthrough Experience

Fans will get to enter the Time Variance Authority through an immersive walkthrough experience and see pivotal moments recreated from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as what lies ahead. Just don't step out of line... or timelines.

Disney+

Disney+ is where all of Disney's greatest stories come home. With themed environments and surprises around every corner, fans can step into the worlds of new and favorite stories. Celebrating five years of Disney+, Subscribers and D23 Gold Members who visit the booth will also be able to receive a special gift (while supplies last). *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

The Hulu Experience

Visit The Hulu Experience for immersive activations and shareable moments featuring the Arconia from Only Murders in the Building; the iconic opening sequence of The Kardashians; and the wild world of Hulu Animayhem. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

The National Geographic Hexadome Experience

Step into the world of National Geographic and be transported around the globe and beyond in this one-of-a-kind 360-degree immersive audio-visual experience. Also look for two National Geographic Expeditions photo ops outside the Hexadome, featuring remarkable global travel destinations. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

Good Morning America Anchor Desk: Fan Photo Opportunity

Experience what it's like to anchor America's No. 1 morning TV show—ABC News' Good Morning America! Sit behind the iconic GMA news anchor desk and pose for an exciting and memorable photo moment. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

Abbott Elementary Presents: A.V.A. Fest

Abbott Elementary invites D23 attendees to experience A.V.A. Fest (A Very Abbott Festival) firsthand! Inspired by two fan-favorite episodes from the hit series, this carnival-themed activation showcases games, activities, exclusive giveaways, and more. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

Freeform's 31 Nights of Halloween

Try your luck at the Wheel of Misfortune! Spin for tricks, spin for treats... and spin to celebrate 31 Nights of Halloween on Freeform. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

Disney Jr. Let's Play!

Join in on the fun at the Disney Jr. play park—with scheduled character meet and greets, dance parties, photo moments, and more! *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

Disney Channel Wand ID

"You're watching Disney Channel!" Step behind the scenes and in front of the camera to create your very own Disney Channel Wand ID. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

Descendants: The Rise of Red

Be immersed into the world of Descendants: The Rise of Red! Explore multiple rooms inside Red's castle with multiple photo opportunities—a Villain Kid experience like no other! *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

FX

This interactive experience features The Bear restaurant, serving up premiums inspired by FX's The Bear; a Shōgun garden and a costume display showcasing items from the series in a fully immersive Shōgun-inspired atmosphere; and the AHS Wax House exhibit inspired by the award-winning American Horror Story franchise. *The Great Pin Pursuit participant

* The Great Pin Pursuit

The Great Pin Pursuit offers a new way to explore D23! Select activations will feature commemorative pins as part of their interactive experiences and encourage those stopping by to collect them all. Visit the Disney+ Pavilion or The Hulu Experience to collect a pin lanyard and get started!

World of Disney: The Product Experience

The expansive, reimagined, and must-visit shopping destination will also be home to interactive experiences for guests to enjoy, including:

Star Wars Darkade: Test your skills at the first-ever Star Wars villains-themed arcade while checking out new Star Wars products.

Darkade: Test your skills at the first-ever villains-themed arcade while checking out new products. Marvel Block Party : Step onto this Marvel-inspired New York City street to snap a few photos and experience a range of Marvel lifestyle products for every fan.

: Step onto this Marvel-inspired street to snap a few photos and experience a range of Marvel lifestyle products for every fan. Disney Princess Create Your World featuring LEGO: Snap a photo alongside LEGO ® builds of beloved Disney Princess dresses and participate in an interactive LEGO mural.

builds of beloved Disney Princess dresses and participate in an interactive LEGO mural. Pixar Putt: Play the pop-up mini-golf sensation inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Pixar's most beloved films.

Mickey & Friends: A festival-inspired space that features a live art installation, a DJ, and an engaging photo moment.

Disney Publishing featuring Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.: Disney tells stories that foster a love of reading, inspire natural curiosity, and excite families and fans. Attendees can also enjoy a brand-new sip-and-shop experience featuring the latest blend from Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co.!

Stop by the Disney Store booth to take photos in front of a plush mountain, and try your hand at picking the cuddliest plush from one of three claw machines.

Live at World of Disney: The Product Experience: Meet authors and artists, get products and books signed, and participate in pin trading during scheduled sessions throughout the weekend.

Show Floor Sponsors and Licensees

More booths than ever before from some fan-favorite companies will also have activations across the show floor, including: RSVLTS' "Workshop of Wonders" created by Disney Legend Tony Baxter and Michael and Jimmy Mulligan; a one-of-a-kind photo op from Lionel Trains featuring a surprise making its way from back-of-house at Disneyland Resort; the opportunity to be among the first to play Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed from THQ; a Disney Villains tunnel from Pandora; The Oasis at D23 connected by AT&T; Bullseye's Playshop from Target, and much, much more. For more information on sponsors and licensees that will have booths at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, visit ultimatefanevent.d23.com/partners.

For the full lineup of show floor pavilions that fans can experience at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, visit ultimatefanevent.d23.com.

TALENT CENTRAL

Some of the most prominent names from across the worlds of Disney will be onsite to meet with guests at Talent Central that will be open each day on the show floor of the Anaheim Convention Center. Various Disney artists—including incoming Disney Legend Mark Henn; Disney Animation director Ron Clements; Pixar's Chief Creative Officer, Pete Docter; Marvel Comics' creators; the voice of Donald Duck, Tony Anselmo; and current and former Imagineers—will be available to sign complimentary exclusive lithographs, fine-art prints, posters, and other art related to their projects. Stars from award-winning series and shows will be at the event to meet fans, including Bertie Gregory and Mariana van Zeller from National Geographic, as well as the stars of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires, Descendants: The Rise of Red, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Bob's Burgers, Futurama, The Simpsons, Raven's Home, and Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

Readers of all ages will also have the opportunity to have their books signed by authors including incoming Disney Legend Martha Blanding; Bret Iwan, the official voice of Mickey Mouse; Becky Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives; Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano in the animated television series Star Wars: The Clone Wars; and Bob Weis, former president of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Cast and talent appearing throughout programming offerings and Talent Central are subject to change. This uniquely Disney experience will offer additional discounts, exclusives, and giveaways and feature the biggest participation of sponsors and licensees, as well as brands and segments from across The Walt Disney Company. Shoppers will have a treasure trove of options, more than ever before, as the shopping footprint has also been expanded. Additional details around shopping and merchandise will be released at a later date.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presented by Visa

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. For the latest news on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, visit ultimatefanevent.d23.com. Presentations, talent, and schedules are subject to change. Join the D23 conversation online by following DisneyD23 on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23.

About D23

The name "D23" pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's over 100-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic year-round through special experiences; member-exclusive offers and discounts; its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; and the latest news and stories on D23.com.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99/year), Gold Duo Membership ($129.99/year), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

For images, logos, videos, and press releases, please visit D23Press.com.

Media Contact:

Bruce Lam

The Walt Disney Company

[email protected]

SOURCE The Walt Disney Company