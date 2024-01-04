DISNEY+ BASIC NOW AVAILABLE TO CHARTER'S SPECTRUM TV SELECT CUSTOMERS

The Streaming Home of Thousands of Hours of Exclusive Shows and Movies, Now Included for Spectrum Video Customers at No Extra Cost

STAMFORD, Conn. and BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. and The Walt Disney Company today announced that the ad-supported version of Disney+ is now available in all Spectrum TV Select packages nationwide at no additional cost. As part of the two companies' transformative new distribution agreement, Charter video customers can immediately begin streaming iconic entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Stars Wars and National Geographic, including movies, TV shows and original programs through the Xumo Stream Box or any other Disney+ supported device.

"With the launch of the Disney+ Basic offer, TV Select customers can now enjoy access to Disney's popular streaming content as well as their high-quality linear TV channels, all included as part of one video package," said Tom Montemagno, Executive Vice President, Programming Acquisition for Charter. "As the video industry continues to evolve, we are committed to including direct-to-consumer apps like Disney+ with Spectrum services while providing a simplified TV viewing experience through platforms such as the Xumo Stream Box. We are pleased to partner with Disney to further this goal to the benefit of our mutual customers."

Disney+ is the streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as exclusive original programs, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. This year, Disney+ viewers can look forward to additional episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians, as well as highly anticipated premieres including Marvel Studios' Echo, Doctor Who, Star Wars: The Acolyte, and additional acclaimed series and blockbuster theatrical films from The Walt Disney Company.

"The inclusion of Disney+ alongside a curated lineup of our TV channels brings the best of both worlds from Disney's unrivaled entertainment portfolio to Charter's video customers," said Justin Connolly, President, Platform Distribution, The Walt Disney Company. "Our goal has always been to meet consumers where they are, and these collective offerings will maximize value for Spectrum TV Select customers while simultaneously broadening the audience of our advertiser supported streaming services."

Spectrum TV Select customers can learn more and activate their Disney+ Basic subscription by creating an account at no additional cost at https://www.spectrum.com/cp/disney-plus. Customers who already have Disney+ can go to the website or app where Disney+ was purchased to manage their subscriptions to receive the full benefit of their Spectrum-provided service.

In addition to Disney+ Basic, Charter plans to begin including complimentary access to ESPN+ in its Spectrum TV Select Plus video package in the coming months. ESPN+ includes more than 30,000 exclusive, live sports events, including exclusive UFC events, NHL live games, college sports from more than 20 conferences, international soccer, exclusive PGA TOUR LIVE coverage, Grand Slam tennis, international cricket and more. ESPN+ also gives fans exclusive access to on-demand original content, including popular series like Peyton's Places, and the Places Universe shows, Man in the Arena, The Captain, Why Not Us and the entire library of ESPN's award-winning 30 for 30 films.

About Charter

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the Company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise® provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The Company also distributes award-winning news coverage and sports programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the general entertainment content brand, Star, and in the U.S., Disney Bundle subscribers can also access extensive Hulu content, including next day TV and Hulu Original titles, on Disney+. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ offers an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service, as part of the Disney Bundle in the U.S. that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, or as part of Combo+ in Latin America with Star+, the standalone general entertainment and sports streaming service in the region. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

