"Disney Blockbuster Summer" Brings the Best in Storytelling and Experiences to Give Fans an Unforgettable Season

New brand spot captures the excitement across the worlds of Disney as Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Toy Story 5, and Moana arrive in theaters this summer

Link to Brand Spot: https://youtu.be/fkp938cwBNk

Link to Assets: https://brandfolder.com/s/4nsjb4c4gxbkwwfrvg3p3n9

BURBANK, Calif., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Disney is the place to be as fans get to experience some of their favorite characters and stories from the worlds of Pixar, Star Wars, and Disney through an all-new campaign, "Disney Blockbuster Summer." With a slate of highly anticipated summer films including Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and Disney's live-action Moana, audiences of all ages can take their fandom to infinity and beyond, as Disney brings its unparalleled storytelling, experiences, toys, and fashion together in a way that only Disney can.

The all-new brand spot, Summer Starts Here, showcases the best in storytelling to get audiences ready for a summer of Disney fun. Whether it's planning a movie night out, staying in with Disney+, visiting Disney theme parks, or filling long summer days with interactive play, Disney is the definitive destination for summer entertainment—creating moments that last long after summer ends.

"'Disney Blockbuster Summer' brings together the best of Disney storytelling and experiences, uniting our biggest films, destinations, streaming, and products into one unforgettable season with more ways, more places, and more moments to create lasting memories," said Asad Ayaz, Chief Marketing and Brand Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "Whether you want to travel through hyperspace with the Mandalorian and Grogu at Disney Parks, stream a Toy Story movie marathon with friends and family on Disney+, or unlock the power of play with new Moana-inspired toys, there is something for everyone to live their best Disney summer."

A Summer of Stories, Wherever You Are

The fan favorite Disney+ Original series The Mandalorian extends its story to the big screen on May 22 with Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, sending everyone's favorite bounty hunter and his Force‑wielding companion on an all‑new, action‑packed adventure. And the story doesn't stop when the credits roll. Fans can enjoy even more Star Wars—from experiencing an all-new mission aboard Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland® Resort and Walt Disney World® Resort, to embarking on a galactic adventure aboard Disney Cruise Line with themed kids clubs, character encounters, and immersive lounges. Fans can also bring the experience home with the entire Star Wars galaxy streaming on Disney+, as well as all‑new toys and wearables, including a new RSVLTS May the 4th collection and LEGO sets.

Next up in the summer slate, Bonnie's toys return to theaters when Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 opens on June 19. Fans can celebrate more than 30 years of Toy Story and relive the magic with Toy Story movie nights on Disney+, or show their fandom with all‑new wearables, toys, and more. The adventure also comes to life across Disney Parks, where guests can meet their favorite characters and immerse themselves in the world of Toy Story. On Disney Cruise Line, imaginative play areas, character sightings, and themed dining bring Toy Story to the high seas.

Rounding out the summer slate, Disney's live‑action Moana sails into theaters July 10, bringing everyone's favorite wayfinder back to the big screen. Since 2016, Moana, Maui, Pua, and Heihei have captured hearts worldwide, with the adventure extending across Disney Experiences—from meeting Moana at Disney Parks and exploring the immersive Journey of Water at EPCOT, to Disney The Tale of Moana, a Broadway‑style show debuting aboard the Disney Treasure. Fans can revisit the original animated film on Disney+ and dive deeper into the fandom with collectibles, fashion dolls, and more.

Infinite Ways to Experience the Magic

Across Disney Experiences, fans can keep the celebration going beyond the theater, from theme parks and resorts to cruise vacations and more. At Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, "Cool KIDS' SUMMER" runs May 26 through September 8, 2026, with DJ‑led dance parties, character appearances, and refreshed attractions, including Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets, a new mission on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, and the debut of Soarin' Across America. At Disneyland Resort in California, "Kids Rule Summer" continues during the resort's 70th anniversary celebration through August 9, 2026, featuring new Star Wars experiences and the debut of Soarin' Across America on July 2. Both resorts will offer limited‑time summer ticket deals, including multi‑day savings, special kids' tickets, and military discounts.

Disney Consumer Products is also activating "Disney Blockbuster Summer" at retail and beyond, teaming up with world-class brands across fashion, toys, collectibles, and experiences. The season begins with a new digital short, Lights, Camera…Play!, a playful stop-motion spot that mixes iconic Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel characters in one unexpected crossover and tees up the theatrical fun ahead.

Disney's global licensee community is also leaning into these franchises with new drops, in-store moments, and fan-first experiences throughout the summer.

Crocs is dialing up fandom-forward style with collaborations including a Disney and Pixar's Toy Story Jessie-inspired Croot and Mandalorian-inspired Classic Clog slippers.

Jessie-inspired Croot and Mandalorian-inspired Classic Clog slippers. Mattel is expanding play inspired by Disney's live-action Moana , plus new Playscale Interactable Action Figures from Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 that bring the adventure home.

, plus new Playscale Interactable Action Figures from Disney and Pixar's that bring the adventure home. LEGO Big Builds will turn premieres into photo-worthy, brick-built spectacles that place fans inside iconic moments.

Topps NOW is turning blockbuster film moments into shoppable, collectible trading cards that activate the fan audience in real time.

Walmart anchors the season at retail with new licensed drops, limited-time offers, and exclusive, theater-inspired popcorn buckets paired with collectible Fandango movie tickets.

Disney Publishing extends the reach of blockbuster films well beyond opening weekend, bringing stories to life through enchanting retellings, expanded worlds, and original stories for every fan and format including picture books, coloring and activity books, fiction, coffee table books, and more. This summer, families can enjoy playful picture books like Don't Close This Book! inspired by Toy Story 5, hands-on kitchen adventures including Moana: The Official Cookbook, and deep dives such as The Mandalorian Visual Guide—just a glimpse of how Disney Publishing keeps stories unfolding, expanding, and resonating with fans at every age and stage of fandom.

As the streaming home of Disney's fan-favorite series and films, Disney+ is the destination to take a break from the heat all summer long. From beloved collections, such as Toy Story or everything Star Wars, to the nostalgic Throwbacks that defined generations and introduced new ones to some of the most iconic characters, the Disney+, Hulu Bundle has something for everyone to enjoy. Eligible subscribers* can also access Disney+ Perks, offering fans monthly rewards and benefits throughout the summer and year-round.

Keep the magic going all summer long with the Disney Summer Songs playlist on Spotify, featuring feel-good anthems, mood boosters, and music from this summer's blockbusters.

The Summer Starts Here brand spot is now live across Disney's YouTube and social channels, with more experiences, opportunities, and moments of Disney magic rolling out throughout the season.

For images and video, please see here.

About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

About Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, an all-new Star Wars film opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor, and is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, p.g.a., Ian Bryce, p.g.a., Jon Favreau, p.g.a., and Dave Filoni, p.g.a., with Karen Gilchrist, John Bartnicki, and Carrie Beck serving as executive producers. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

About Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5

The toys are back in Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5, and this time it's Toy meets Tech. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (voice of Tim Allen), Jessie (voice of Joan Cusack), and the rest of the gang's jobs are challenged when they come face-to-face with Lilypad (voice of Greta Lee), a brand-new tablet device that arrives with her own disruptive ideas about what is best for their kid, Bonnie. Will playtime ever be the same? Toy Story 5 is directed by Academy Award® winner Andrew Stanton, co-directed by Kenna Harris, produced by Lindsey Collins, p.g.a., and written by Stanton and Harris. The film features an original score by Oscar® winner Randy Newman, who returns to score his fifth Toy Story feature. Toy Story 5 releases exclusively in theaters June 19, 2026.

About Disney's Live-Action Moana

In Moana, Disney's live-action reimagining of the beloved Oscar®-nominated animated adventure, Moana (Catherine Lagaʻaia) answers the Ocean's call and, for the first time, voyages beyond the reef of her island of Motunui with the infamous demigod Maui (Dwayne Johnson) on an unforgettable journey to restore prosperity to her people. The film is directed by Emmy® and Tony Award® winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton); produced by Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., Beau Flynn, p.g.a., Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, p.g.a., and Lin-Manuel Miranda; and executive produced by Scott Sheldon, Charles Newirth, Kail, and Auliʻi Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the animated films Moana and Moana 2. Moana features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foaʻi, and Mark Mancina, and an original score composed by Mancina. Audiences can experience the brilliant cinematic sights, sounds, and songs of Moana exclusively in theaters July 10, 2026.

*Disney+ Perks requires an active Disney+ subscription and enrollment in the program; terms apply. See each promotion for applicable terms.

Contact:

Bruce Lam

The Walt Disney Company

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SOURCE The Walt Disney Company