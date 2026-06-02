"Disney Celebrates America" Ramps Up with a Phenomenal Lineup of Experiences Ahead of the Nation's 250th Anniversary

All-new details revealed for the 24-hour, multi-platform broadcast led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir featuring coverage across all 50 states, beginning July 3 through July 4.

Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, a two-hour primetime special will debut on ABC on June 29 highlighting America's greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions.

Disney Parks continues the celebration with offerings and community events honoring veterans and military families, as well as the debut of Soarin' Across America at Disneyland Resort on July 2.

BURBANK, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney announced an exciting lineup of broadcast moments, parks activities, and community engagements for "Disney Celebrates America," including all-new details for the extraordinary 24-hour multi-platform broadcast and primetime special. "Disney Celebrates America" is a company-wide initiative honoring the 250th anniversary of the United States featuring unparalleled programming, activations, and storytelling from across its iconic brands and businesses. For more than a century, Disney has helped shape the American story—showcasing the imagination, optimism, and sense of possibility that connects generations. This campaign is a reflection of this legacy and provides an opportunity for fans of all ages to celebrate both a nation and a forward-looking spirit.

"As our nation marks its 250th anniversary, 'Disney Celebrates America' is our way of honoring this historic milestone by celebrating the people, places, and shared moments that define who we are," said Ken Potrock, President of Major Events Integration, The Walt Disney Company. "Through immersive and creative park experiences and unprecedented broadcast moments, Disney invites everyone to come together and celebrate America in a truly meaningful way by reflecting on where we've been and imagining the extraordinary future we can create together."

Storytelling and Entertainment

"Disney Celebrates America" comes to life through storytelling and experiences across the full breadth of The Walt Disney Company. On June 29, ABC will air a 2-hour primetime special entitled Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness hosted by 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World Resort and national correspondent Will Reeve from Disneyland Resort. From Main Street, U.S.A. and its turn-of-the-century nostalgia to Tomorrowland where the nation lifts its gaze to the future, each stop will play host to true tales of American "firsts." In this coast-to-coast event, Disney Parks and attractions are the portal through which America's greatest stories, triumphs, and traditions are celebrated. The special will air from 8-10 p.m. ET/PT.

Beginning the evening of July 3 and continuing through July 4, ABC Entertainment, ABC News, ESPN, and National Geographic will present an unparalleled 24-hour, cross-platform broadcast spanning ABC, Disney+, Hulu, National Geographic, FX, Freeform, ABC News Live, ESPN, and ABC Owned Television Stations and affiliates. Led by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and featuring anchor Diane Sawyer, Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan, Nightline co-anchors Juju Chang and Byron Pitts, 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts, Prime anchor and World News Tonight Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines along with more of the ABC News team and talent, the expansive programming event takes viewers across all 50 states to explore the people, places, and defining moments of the nation's 250-year history. Featuring live celebrations, immersive storytelling, performances, and reporting from locations across the country, the broadcast delivers a comprehensive, daylong tribute to America's past, present, and future.

Alongside a special edition of Good Morning America, World News Tonight with David Muir, and Nightline, curated segments include:

Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash is a one-of-a-kind live celebration with must-see performances by iconic artists and musical acts spanning multiple genres. In collaboration with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and ITV America Nashville, hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in-person in the heart of downtown Nashville for this milestone event, which will also feature one of the largest fireworks and drone shows in the United States set to a live score by the GRAMMY® Award winning Nashville Symphony.

Countdown to America's 250th reporting features rare access inside the Statue of Liberty with a once-in-a-lifetime tribute, produced in close partnership with the Consulate General of France in New York

GMA's "50 States in 50 Weeks: America The Beautiful," a culmination of the showcase series of the beauty of America's land and people

Dawn of America tracing American history from colonial times through the Declaration of Independence

A look at the brave U.S. military service members, veterans, and their families who have helped defend their country for two and half centuries

America Expands Westward highlighting America's growth through a cross-country adventure including broadcasts from Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder with celebrations from Ketchikan, Alaska

Innovation and Invention presenting a special look at the birth of Hollywood cinema, the history of American fashion, the space race, and more

Wonders of America, a special collaboration between ABC News anchors and National Geographic Explorers

The Wonders of America broadcast segment will feature the newly announced "Seven Natural Wonders of America," a list created in collaboration between National Geographic and ABC News, highlighting the extraordinary and awe-inspiring locations across the country that represent the beauty of the United States of America. The first wonder revealed today on Good Morning America was the Hawaii volcanoes, with six more sites to be revealed on the Fourth of July during the broadcast with on the ground reporting from ABC News talent. National Geographic will further explore the nation's stories through an expansive summer storytelling package across print, digital, and social platforms launching June 16.

ESPN's flagship news and information program, SportsCenter, will present a special two-hour edition live on ABC on July 4 from 2-4 p.m. PT/5-7 p.m. ET, celebrating the people, moments, and stories that have shaped American sports culture. Co-hosted by Kevin Negandhi and Christine Williamson, the program will feature live reports from SportsCenter anchors across the country alongside original storytelling, historical retrospectives, and talent-driven segments from ESPN's top personalities. Coverage will include features on iconic American sports moments and the enduring cultural impact of sports in America, complemented by essays and SC Featured storytelling.

ESPN.com will feature "AMERICA 250 Road Trips: A journey though the mystery and majesty of sports," a five-day series of stories to mark America's 250th anniversary on July 4. Five ESPN reporters followed a custom road trip to explore how sports shaped the country's identity. The visual-heavy presentations will include maps, illustrations, photography, videos, and graphics.

Coast-to-Coast Celebrations at Walt Disney World® Resort and Disneyland® Resort

Soarin' Across America, now open at EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort and debuting July 2 at Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort in Southern California, is a reimagined flight experience that takes guests on a breathtaking journey across the United States, spotlighting a tapestry of the nation's natural beauty and iconic cityscapes in a uniquely Disney way, including more than a dozen locations such as the New England coastline, Mount Rushmore, Washington, D.C., New York City, Grand Canyon West, and more. Created by Walt Disney Imagineering, fans will enjoy this all-new experience brought to life with the elements that they know and love from this attraction—the flight, sights, scents, and a new arrangement of the iconic Soarin' score by composer Bruce Broughton.

National Geographic adds to the attraction experience with photography and trivia integrated into the queue for Soarin' Across America at EPCOT. At Walt Disney World, as fans wait to board the attraction, their knowledge is put to the test with an all-new trivia challenge entitled The Soarin' Challenge Across America. Utilizing the theme of superlatives, these questions invite guests to learn which state is "Most Likely to Reach for the Stars" or "Most Likely to Strike Gold." Whether enjoying fun facts inspired by beloved National Geographic titles or admiring stunning photography curated from the National Geographic archives, fans of all ages can find something to discover while preparing to take to the skies.

The celebration will continue across Walt Disney World with patriotic lighting on Spaceship Earth, special performances from Voices of Liberty, the beloved Electrical Water Pageant, as well as themed décor along Main Street, U.S.A., character experiences, and limited-time merchandise, food, and beverage offerings throughout the resort. Additional activities include flag retreat ceremonies, performances by the Dapper Dans and Main Street Philharmonic, an extended run of the Portraits of Courage exhibit honoring post-9/11 veterans through Fourth of July weekend, and more. Fans can head to Disney Springs for festive décor, plus special performances from the United States Air Force Band of the West.

During Los Angeles Fleet Week at Disneyland Resort on May 21, 2026, more than 100 Sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen participated in the event, which included special performances from Navy Band Southwest, a U.S. Navy flyover during a special flag retreat ceremony, and more. An American flag flown over Disneyland Resort was presented to U.S. military leaders as a token of Disney's appreciation of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps' 250th anniversaries. Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse also debuted their all-new patriotic attire, dressed in their best red, white, and blue to join in the celebration of an incredible milestone. With vibrant colors and iconic details, the new ensembles are a perfect nod to America's enduring story.

At Disneyland Resort, West Coast offerings include special flag retreat ceremonies honoring veterans, themed décor along Main Street, U.S.A. in Disneyland Park and Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure, limited-time entertainment, and specialty food and beverage offerings. Additional opportunities to celebrate over Fourth of July weekend include a pre-show fireworks tribute ahead of World of Color, the return of the Celebrate America! fireworks spectacular, patriotic themed attire for the Dapper Dans, military band performances, and a celebratory cavalcade honoring America.

Honoring Veterans and Military Families

Throughout the celebration, Disney is continuing its longstanding commitment to honoring U.S. service members, veterans, and their families, a legacy that has been part of the company's story since its earliest days. As part of "Disney Celebrates America," Disney is expanding its relationship with Blue Star Families through a previously announced $2.5 million commitment to help strengthen military families and communities across the country, creating unique moments of connection and celebration powered by Disney. The Walt Disney Company has proudly supported Blue Star Families for over a decade in their work helping U.S. military families across the country.

Disney's commitment supports a wide range of experiences and programs throughout the anniversary year, including the 25th Disney and Blue Star Books in Washington, D.C. at the Library of Congress, which brought over 500 military children and family members together through the joy of reading and play, including thousands of donated Disney and National Geographic books. Through the years, Disney has donated more than 370,000 books to enrich military families. Families received welcome kits that were assembled by Disney VoluntEARS and participated in additional activities including story time and character moments with Belle from Beauty and the Beast (1991) in the largest library in the world. Other character appearances included Buzz Lightyear and Woody from Toy Story (1995), Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Sophia the First.

Disney also hosted a special film screening of Lucasfilm's Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (now in theaters) with plans for a screening of Disney and Pixar's Toy Story 5 (debuting June 19) for military families, as well as other events across the country that support families when they need it most. Throughout May, during National Military Appreciation Month, Disney and Blue Star Families worked together to create meaningful moments for military families across the country. This collaboration with Blue Star Families demonstrates Disney's ongoing commitment to honoring and uplifting those who serve in uniform and their loved ones.

Additional Experiences Nationwide

From themed activities onboard Disney Cruise Line to a Sam Eagle merchandise collection featuring the beloved patriotic character from The Muppets available in select Disney Stores and on DisneyStore.com, there will be many opportunities for fans to join in on the celebration. Disney will continue the countdown to America's 250th anniversary in the coming months, with even more ways to celebrate on Fourth of July weekend.

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About The Walt Disney Company

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international entertainment and media enterprise that includes three business segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences.

Contact:

Bruce Lam

The Walt Disney Company

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SOURCE The Walt Disney Company