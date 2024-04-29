Disney Celebrates World Wish Day ® by Granting Over One Hundred Wishes Around the World

From California to Tokyo, One-of-a-kind Disney Wishes Come True for Make-A-Wish Children and their Families

BURBANK, Calif., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Walt Disney Company joins Make-A-Wish to celebrate World Wish Day by sharing unique Disney wishes being granted throughout the month across our parks and family of businesses around the world. From safari-themed wishes at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park to a very special Disney and Pixar Cars wish at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, every Disney resort worldwide has planned uniquely Disney experiences to grant magical wishes for over one hundred wish kids and their families.

April 29, World Wish Day, marks the anniversary of the original wish that inspired the creation of the Make-A-Wish Foundation in 1980. In 2024, Disney continues to be the most-requested wish globally for Make-A-Wish and has granted more than 155,000 wishes alongside the organization over the past 44 years.

"We're thrilled to spend another year celebrating World Wish Day at our parks and experiences around the world," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences, and Make-A-Wish America Board Member. "It's an honor to witness first-hand the transformative power of a Disney wish in the lives of thousands of wish kids and families every year."

Following its largest wish-granting event last year - Once Upon A Wish Party - Walt Disney World Resort continues to grant one-of-a-kind, immersive wish experiences for Make-A-Wish families. This Earth Month, the resort made four 'wild' wishes come true for kids who wished for up-close experiences with Disney's Animals, Science and Environment team. One wish kid named Cora even had the chance to meet a baby elephant – named Corra – who made her big savanna debut at Disney's Animal Kingdom two months ago.

Among the many wishes that Disneyland Resort grants year-round, a few unique Star Wars™ themed wishes kicked off the resort's celebration ahead of this year's World Wish Day. 8-year-old Lucas visited Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge along with his friends and family for a day filled with immersive experiences including building his own lightsaber at Savi's Workshop and discovering the dark side with Kylo Ren and the Stormtroopers. Earlier this month, 8-year-old Kanton had his own Star Wars adventure and met the Mandalorian and Grogu before battling against the First Order at Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

Disney's international parks and businesses are also celebrating World Wish Day. Disneyland Paris held a Wish Weekend, an unforgettable experience that granted the wishes of more than 70 wish kids from across Europe. Shanghai Disney Resort celebrated World Wish Day by granting its 200th Wish, and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort granted a wish of Heison, a passionate fan of Lightning McQueen and racing cars, to meet and ride alongside McQueen, accompanied by professional race car driver Jonathan Hui. Later in May, Tokyo Disney Resort will celebrate wish children and their families from Make-A-Wish Japan, and Disney Consumer Products will help Make-A-Wish Australia grant 16-year-old Alex's wish to build his own custom lightsaber.

The entire Disney family works with Make-A-Wish to grant life-changing wishes throughout the year, and this World Wish Day is no different:

American Idol and Ryan Seacrest are spotlighting World Wish Day on the live show tonight and will make a Katy Perry fan's wish come true.

and are spotlighting World Wish Day on the live show tonight and will make a fan's wish come true. ESPN will re-air the 2023 My Wish Special today on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS.

will re-air the 2023 My Wish Special today on ESPN2 and ESPNEWS. Disney Theatrical Group fulfilled Gabby's wish to make her Broadway debut in a one-night cameo performance of Aladdin , the musical.

fulfilled Gabby's wish to make her Broadway debut in a one-night cameo performance of , the musical. Pixar granted Jake's wish to be a Pixar filmmaker and visit Pixar Animation Studios.

granted Jake's wish to be a Pixar filmmaker and visit Pixar Animation Studios. ABC celebrated World Wish Day with the help of talent from Will Trent , The Good Doctor , and The Rookie and granted a wish on the set of Grey's Anatomy .

celebrated World Wish Day with the help of talent from , , and and granted a wish on the set of . Walt Disney Animation Studios granted Leah's wish to meet the animators and watch them work. Leah drew alongside the artists behind some of her favorite Disney characters.

granted Leah's wish to meet the animators and watch them work. Leah drew alongside the artists behind some of her favorite Disney characters. The Walt Disney Company in Latin America will help grant a child from Chile's wish to visit Walt Disney World Resort and meet Ariel, her favorite character.

will help grant a child from wish to visit Walt Disney World Resort and meet Ariel, her favorite character. The Walt Disney Company in Asia Pacific revealed a special "Wish Space" at Shanghai Children's Medical Center for children with critical illnesses to reflect on what their most heartfelt wishes could be.

