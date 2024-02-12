Patrick Mahomes Hits the Super Bowl Jackpot with NFL Championship and Celebratory Trip to Disneyland Resort

Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl MVP, is featured in Disney's popular "I'm Going to Disneyland!'' TV commercial for the third time, which is also airing in Spanish following Sunday's NFL championship game; Mahomes is making the magical trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday to celebrate the big win

PARADISE, Nev., Feb. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --  As the euphoria of Kansas City's Super Bowl win continued to swirl around Allegiant Stadium near Las Vegas on Sunday night, Patrick Mahomes once again made that jubilant declaration that has become so iconic after every Super Bowl victory: "I'm Going to Disneyland!'' This is the third time Mahomes has been named Super Bowl MVP and the third time he has been featured in the famous commercial.

Kansas City Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes is named Super Bowl MVP and is featured in Disney’s popular “I’m Going to Disneyland!’’ TV commercial for the third time, which is also airing in Spanish following Sunday’s NFL championship game. Mahomes is making the magical trip to Disneyland Resort on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, to celebrate the big win. (DISNEY)
Mahomes's post-game proclamation is the centerpiece of Disney's annual Super Bowl commercial airing on major TV networks and social media sites nationwide in English and Spanish.

But that on-field moment is just the beginning of the celebration. The Super Bowl festivities are moving to Disneyland Resort in California on Monday where Mahomes will be the leading man in a colorful and high-energy cavalcade through Disneyland Park. Guests at the park can catch all of the action as the celebratory cavalcade moves down Main Street, U.S.A., at 2 pm PT.

Afterwards, Mahomes will spend the afternoon with family and friends experiencing the park's most popular attractions, interacting with beloved Disney characters and generally having a super-sized Disney experience.

It's the most magical way for Mahomes to celebrate his team's Super Bowl title. He led the Chiefs to a 25-22 overtime win over San Francisco in the biggest game of the year. Mahomes threw the game winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman with three seconds left in overtime. His 333 passing yards and two passing touchdowns catapulted his team to the win and launched him into the annals of Disney's Super Bowl history with his inclusion in the national TV spot and Disneyland Resort trip.

Mahomes is once again joining a long list of other NFL heavyweights who have been a part of Disney's long-standing Super Bowl tradition that began in 1987 when New York Giants quarterback Phil Simms first appeared in the commercial following his team's Super Bowl win.

