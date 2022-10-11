Disney Channel U.S. Premieres Epic Season Five of Global Hit Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir from ZAG and Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family)

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Season five of the globally popular series, Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, is now available on Disney Channel U.S., with new episodes premiering weekly on Saturdays at 10am ET/PT.

Season 5 of Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir is now on Disney Channel U.S. Tweet this Season five of the globally popular series, Miraculous™ – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, is now available on Disney Channel U.S., with new episodes premiering weekly on Saturdays at 10am ET/PT. Created by ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), the 3D-CGI-animated superhero aspirational action-comedy series has become a bona fide worldwide hit available in over 120 countries around the world.

Created by ZAG and co-produced with Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family), the 3D-CGI-animated superhero aspirational action-comedy series, Miraculous – Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir, has become a bona fide worldwide hit, available in over 120 countries around the world. The series has a broad audience reach, with superhero action and romantic storylines to please younger kids and preteens alike.

In season five, arch-villain Shadow Moth, now known as Monarch, has never been so close to victory. Ladybug has lost her magical jewelry box, and she is left with only her Miraculous, and Cat Noir his. The stakes have never been higher—but our heroes, working together as a duo again, will prove to be more united and closer than ever as they discover that they have grown and have unsuspected resources within themselves. Meanwhile the former holders of the Miraculous, despite having lost their powers, continue to step up and find ways to help Ladybug and Cat Noir!

"Disney continues to be a key strategic partner for Miraculous and it is a delight to work together to share our passion to create first-class content that features a diverse cast of characters, relationship dynamics, secret identities, and intriguing villains, that keep audiences guessing and anxiously wanting more," commented Jeremy Zag, Founder and CEO, ZAG. "The adventures continue in season five which will be intense, epic, full of revelations, new locations to discover and massive musical moments. We can't wait to share it!"

Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir continues to be everyone's favorite superhero story and is ranked by IMDB amongst the Top 10 Best Animated Shows in the last 20 years1. Available in over 120 countries, season five of the series starts to roll out this fall, followed by the highly anticipated $US100m+ animated feature. Miraculous has become a digital planetary craze with over 30 billion views on YouTube (authorized and user-generated content); over 200 million downloads of the official app; and over 400+ million plays on Roblox. Over 280 million products have been sold and retail sales have surpassed US$1 billion worldwide to date. Miraculous is the winner of 29 awards.

Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir follows the adventures of two Parisian teens with secret identities who magically transform into superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir, to save their city. As secret superheroes, Ladybug and Cat Noir are partners in the action, but in their regular lives, they must keep their identities from everyone, including each other.

About ZAG

ZAG is a global independent entertainment studio specializing in world-class storytelling across TV, film, and digital platforms. ZAG's foundation is rooted in compelling characters, limitless imagination, and masterful storytelling infused with original musical scores. The company is home to world-class entertainment properties under the ZAG HEROEZ label, including Miraculous™ - Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir as well as new titles Power Players (2019) and Ghostforce (2021). ZAG is also currently in production on Melody, an animated feature to star Katy Perry; and recently signed a 10-movie deal with Cross Creek Pictures

http://www.zag.com

About Method Animation

Part of Mediawan Kids & Family, multi-award-winning TV production company Method Animation has a solid expertise in producing in-house innovative and ambitious 3D-CGI and hybrid animated concepts for a large number of international broadcasters. Method Animation has developed series adaptations of renowned intellectual properties and critically-acclaimed TV series, including Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir co-produced with ZAG (4 seasons), Iron Man (co-produced with Marvel), Robin Hood – Mischief in Sherwood (3 seasons), The Enchanted Village of Pinocchio (co-produced with Palomar) and upcoming 3D CGI series Petronix Defenders.

1 https://screenrant.com/best-animated-kids-shows-of-last-20-years-imdb/

SOURCE ZAG