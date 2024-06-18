Disney Cruise Line Announces Itineraries for Fall 2025 through Spring 2026

Tropical itineraries await with sailings from the Pacific Coast and Gulf of Mexico in late 2025 and early 2026, and a third season of voyages will embark across Australia, New Zealand and the South Pacific on the Disney Wonder from October 2025 to February 2026.

As part of Disney Cruise Line's collection of themed sailings, families will make memories on beloved holiday cruises with Halloween on the High Seas and Very Merrytime sailings in September, October, November, and December 2025.

Bookings for the fall 2025 and spring 2026 seasons open to the public on June 28. For more details, guests can visit the itineraries page of disneycruise.com.

Click here to download asset

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line