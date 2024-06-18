Disney Cruise Line Announces Itineraries for Fall 2025 through Spring 2026
Jun 18, 2024, 13:39 ET
CELEBRATION, Fla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disney Cruise Line released two seasons of thrilling itineraries, spanning sailings from fall 2025 to spring 2026.
Four ships, the Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, Disney Treasure and Disney Dream, will regularly sail to one or both of Disney Cruise Line's signature island destinations, Disney Castaway Cay and Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, offering voyages filled with even more Disney magic.
Share this article