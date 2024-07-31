Disney Cruise Line Embracing the Bold, Brilliant, Bad -- and a Little Bit Mad -- for 'Heroes and Villains' Inspired Disney Destiny

On second day of Disney Destiny reveal, Disney Cruise Line announces villainous piano bar, swashbuckling pub and more treachery coming to the high seas

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- When guests set sail aboard Disney Cruise Line's new heroes and villains-inspired ship, they will discover an assortment of spaces and experiences inspired by some of Disney's most legendary schemers, scoundrels and specters — and a fearsome crew of Disney villains – at sea.

A voyage aboard the Disney Destiny will embrace the dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their destinies. A diverse range of Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters will be the inspiration behind themed venues and entertainment aboard the ship, including brand-new lounges celebrating Cruella de Vil and the Pirates of the Caribbean. Even more new offerings coming to the Disney Destiny will be announced tomorrow on the Disney Parks Blog and disneycruise.com.

"The Disney Destiny is all about celebrating the bold, charismatic and driven characters at the heart of our favorite stories," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "And who are our beloved heroes without the antagonists who challenge them to prevail? We want our guests to have fun with the unique theme of this ship, and we are having a blast creating spaces and entertainment experiences that pay tribute to the villains, anti-heroes and mischief makers who have captivated Disney film and theme park audiences for generations."

deVilish Delights

An evening at De Vil's piano lounge will be a lavish affair emblematic of the bar's namesake, the fabulously over-the-top villain Cruella de Vil of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" and the acclaimed 2021 live action film.

Cruella's infamous flair for style and wickedly bold attitude will be reflected in the Hollywood Regency-inspired aesthetic of the adult-exclusive lounge, where everything will be adorned in her signature color palette of red, black and white. Amid sultry tunes from the spotted piano, guests will wind down in style with trendy martinis, chic cocktails, and glamorous wines and bubblies.

One side of De Vil's will be open to the Grand Hall, allowing guests to sit back with a drink and a prime view of the ship's premier gathering space. Whether patrons choose to bask in Cruella's legacy or savor the energy and entertainment of the Grand Hall, their experience at this one-of-a-kind lounge is sure to be anything but "miserable, darling."

Drink Up, Me Hearties, Yo Ho

At Cask and Cannon, guests will join the ranks of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" for an evening of revelry, recreation and — of course — rum. Inspired by the iconic characters and scenes from the beloved Disney Parks attractions around the world, the new pub will be an eclectic yet cozy watering hole furnished with treasures "acquired" (read: pillaged and pilfered) during the pirates' many voyages around the globe.

Visiting buccaneers will regale one another with tales of their own high seas' adventures, cheer and jeer during live televised sporting events, and indulge in an extensive menu of rare, specialty and vintage rums and a selection of "bootlegged" brews developed specially for the venue and served straight from the barrel in true pirate style.

We Dare Not Stop or Waste a Drop

The Disney Destiny will introduce a quirky new storyline filled with Disney Animation villains to AquaMouse, Disney Cruise Line's signature attraction at sea — a 760-foot-long water ride towering over the upper decks of the ship. Featuring an original soundtrack written exclusively for Disney Cruise Line by Emmy award-winning composer Christopher Willis and lyricist Elyse Willis, the new show will exemplify the signature silliness of Mickey Mouse animated shorts.

In "Sing a Silly Song," Mickey and Minnie will lead guests on a seemingly ominous trek to the peak of Villain Mountain. When faced with some of the most fearsome villains of Disney Animation lore, the duo will employ a silly song — and a bit of pixie dust — to transform each chilling encounter into a wacky surprise. Guests will laugh and splash along as Queen of Hearts ("Alice in Wonderland"), Scar ("The Lion King"), Chernabog ("Fantasia") and others find themselves in unconventionally hilarious situations.

"Sing a Silly Song" will be one of four shows available on AquaMouse aboard the Disney Destiny, all complete with music, lighting, special effects and splashtacular surprises.

Be Prepared for the Chance of a Lifetime

Both heroes and villains from across the Disney universe will take center stage aboard the Disney Destiny. Guests will encounter formidable foes — including Maleficent, Hades, Cruella de Vil, Captain Hook, Mr. Smee and Oogie Boogie — through a variety of shows, meet-and-greets and special appearances throughout the ship, along with some of Disney's most mischievous and misunderstood personalities, like Captain Jack Sparrow, Bruno and Loki.

The Disney Destiny will also introduce exclusive ways for guests to interact with their favorite villains, rogues and mischief makers during all-new events and activities. This will complement a host of popular programs from across the Disney Cruise Line fleet, including a frighteningly fun dance party in Oogie Boogie's shipboard lair and an interactive Disney trivia event that often gets interrupted by a cast of Disney villains.

Happy Haunts Materialize

Foolish mortals will be welcomed to sip spirited craft cocktails among the 999 happy haunts of Disney Parks lore at the Haunted Mansion Parlor. Reminiscent of a first-class drawing room from the classic cruise liners of the golden age, this experience — which will first debut aboard the Disney Treasure in December 2024 — will invoke inspiration from the original theme park attraction with a nautical twist exclusive to Disney Cruise Line.

The venue will follow the nostalgic art style of the 1969 Disney Parks classic, blending humor with Disney's distinct brand of spooky storytelling. Legendary characters from Haunted Mansion attractions around the world will come out to socialize in mysterious ways throughout the experience, along with a few new seafaring arrivals and an original storyline focused on a ship captain. A custom musical arrangement inspired by the attraction's original score will set the stage for an ever-escalating anthology of illusions that immerses guests into the next chapter of Haunted Mansion lore.

At the Haunted Mansion Parlor, grim grinning guests will sample a selection of ghostly cocktails that capture the spirit of the story, and an exclusive array of haunted homewares and spooky souvenirs inspired by the bar will materialize in shopping venues aboard the ship.

A Ship Destined for Naughty-cal Notoriety

The Disney Destiny will be approximately 144,000 gross tons and powered by liquefied natural gas. Its delivery is part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure; the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore; the recently announced agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029; and a new island destination in The Bahamas: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

