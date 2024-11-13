Disney Cruise Line to Honor Disney Employees Around the World as Godparents of the Disney Treasure

Disney redefining time-honored maritime distinction to celebrate magic-makers across the globe

CELEBRATION, Fla., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line announced today that the honorary role of "godparent" for its new ship, the Disney Treasure, will be held by The Walt Disney Company cast, crew, Imagineers and employees around the world.

The profound declaration is a heartfelt tribute to the more than 200,000 dreamers and doers who make every Disney entertainment, vacation and at-home experience possible. Disney Cruise Line is proud to celebrate the magic makers from across the globe who have created meaningful, lifelong Disney memories for generations of families.

"At the core of everything we do at Disney are the dedicated Cast Members and employees who create the magic that brings joy to millions of people around the globe," said Bob Iger, Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company. "That's why we are proud to honor all Disney employees as the godparents of the Disney Treasure. This is our way of paying tribute to the dreamers and doers who continue to tell our stories in the most compelling and innovative ways."

Fulfilling a longstanding maritime tradition, the time-honored role of a ship godparent symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers with a special blessing during the ship's Christening ceremony. In 2022, Disney Cruise Line reimagined the tradition by naming all Make-A-Wish children — including past, present and future recipients — as godchildren of the Disney Wish, sister ship to the Disney Treasure.

"Every magical guest experience is the result of the collective effort of tens of thousands of Disney Cast Members, Crew Members, Imagineers and employees," said Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences. "Because of this outstanding team, Disney creativity, storytelling and service continues to set the standards for the entertainment and hospitality industries around the world."

Inspired by the theme of adventure, the Disney Treasure will feature both new and signature Disney Cruise Line experiences steeped in captivating Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and Disney Parks stories. These include an original Broadway-style retelling of "Moana;" immersive dining experiences inspired by Pixar's "Coco" and Marvel Super Heroes; a splashtacular Mickey Mouse-themed water attraction; signature fireworks at sea; imaginative clubs for kids of all ages; and brand-new lounges inspired by the beloved Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion and "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea" Disney Parks attractions.

The Disney Treasure is part of a multi-year expansion of the award-winning fleet, which currently includes six ships and seven more ships on the way by 2031. The period of growth strengthens Disney Cruise Line's role as an ambassador of Disney storytelling, bringing beloved entertainment and characters to families across the globe.

About Disney Cruise Line

Since launching in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Today, the award-winning Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its blueprint for family cruising with a fleet of six ships — the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish, and Disney Treasure — and seven more ships on the way by 2031. The Disney Cruise Line fleet sails to destinations in The Bahamas, the Caribbean, Europe, Alaska, Mexico, Canada, Hawaii, the South Pacific, and Australia and New Zealand.

