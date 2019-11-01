Disney Cruise Line to Provide Free Texting to Crew Members

Disney Cruise Line is the first major cruise line to provide this complimentary service. Crew members with iOS and Android devices will be able to send and receive text messages while onboard for free. The service will launch today onboard the Disney Magic and will be available fleet wide in the next few weeks.

Disney Cruise Line crew members represent more than 80 different nationalities. Crew members and Officers enjoy highly competitive benefits and employment advantages as well as ongoing training and development opportunities, as they sail aboard award-winning ships to the world's most celebrated destinations. Recognized as the top cruise line for families and a leader in hospitality and entertainment, Disney Cruise Line offers unique career opportunities for those seeking to grow, innovate and succeed with one of the world's most creative companies.

Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has established itself as a leader in the cruise industry, providing a setting where families can reconnect, adults can recharge and children can experience all Disney has to offer. Disney Cruise Line features a fleet of four ships – the Disney Magic, Disney Wonder, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. Guests can sail out of ports around the world on exciting itineraries to the Caribbean, Bahamas, Hawaii, Alaska and Europe, among others.

Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its horizons, with new ships scheduled for delivery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The name of the highly anticipated fifth Disney Cruise Line ship, Disney Wish, was recently announced along with the ship's featured stern characters – Rapunzel and her feisty sidekick Pascal. The Disney Wish is scheduled for delivery in late 2021 and will set sail in January 2022. All three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. For a look at the latest concepts, visit the Disney Parks Blog.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line