First Look: Disney Imagination Garden to Bloom with Boundless Storytelling Onboard Disney Adventure, Sailing from Singapore in 2025

Dazzling entertainment, regional dining and colorful landscapes layered with Disney magic will bring beloved stories to life onboard first Disney Cruise Line ship to homeport in Asia

SINGAPORE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line is unveiling all-new details about one of the seven themed areas aboard the Disney Adventure, which will set sail from Singapore in 2025. Disney Imagination Garden, the central hub of the ship, will be an immersive, enchanted valley inspired by 100 years of heroic and heartwarming Disney adventures. The colorful landscapes of Disney Imagination Garden will transport guests into the pages of well-loved Disney stories alongside their favorite characters. The vibrant, open-air garden will be set against a three-deck-tall, stunning storybook castle art piece, a first-of-its-kind onboard a Disney Cruise Line ship. The space will also include a state-of-the art theatrical stage that will bring beloved Disney stories to life, two quick-service eateries, an alluring bar and a selection of garden-view staterooms.

"Disney Imagination Garden is the heart and soul of the Disney Adventure, where our guests will interact with our Disney, Pixar and Marvel stories in a whole new way," said Laura Cabo, portfolio executive creative director, Walt Disney Imagineering. "The size and scale of this space provided us with so many opportunities to dream big and try new things with our experiential design, creating first-of-a-kind experiences for our guests, from all-new entertainment to delicious dining and lots of magical surprises sprinkled throughout. Rooted in the rich legacy of Disney storytelling, we're creating an area that will open doors to new adventures and encourage guests to create magic of their own."

Disney Imagination Garden is one of seven uniquely themed areas on the Disney Adventure, each teeming with incredible characters and unique experiences. The other areas include Disney Discovery Reef, San Fransokyo Street, Wayfinder Bay, Town Square, Marvel Landing and Toy Story Place. More details about these themed areas will be released at a later date.

The Adventure Begins: Exploring Disney Imagination Garden

Recalling the pages of a classic pop-up storybook, Disney Imagination Garden will be filled with landscapes styled like paper cut-outs, including decorative foliage of blooming flowers, shaped topiaries, tall trees and cascading vines, all among scenic props like towering trellises and twinkling lanterns. Planted throughout the idyllic scenery will be a mix of popular characters and designs from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel stories.

Disney Imagination Garden will be anchored by the Garden Stage on one end and the larger-than-life castle artwork on the other, with a promenade in between providing families with opportunities to explore, connect and dine. Directly in front of the stage will be an open "lawn" area leading to a large staircase that will double as amphitheater-style seating, perfect for enjoying live entertainment on the Garden Stage. On either side of the staircase, intricately adorned arches and leafy tree branches with hanging lanterns will further evoke the area's storybook garden theme.

At the top of the grand staircase, guests will discover a charming garden courtyard and bar surrounded by trees designed to look like storybook cut-outs and decorated with images of familiar animal pals. At the center of the courtyard, a Sorcerer's Apprentice Mickey Mouse topiary will stand with his wand held high as if conjuring this magical garden where beloved characters and stories bloom to life.

Families staying in designated Garden View staterooms, an all-new room category for Disney Cruise Line, will have access to a verandah providing unmatched views of Disney Imagination Garden.

Set the Stage: Activating All-Day Entertainment

A captivating program of high-energy shows, character appearances and magical surprises will await families on the state-of-the-art Garden Stage. Complete with three-deck-high LED screens, special effects and innovative theatrical tools, this cutting-edge performance venue will delight guests of all ages throughout each day of their voyage aboard the Disney Adventure.

One of the signature entertainment experiences performed on the Garden Stage will be Avengers Assemble! This action-packed stage show will feature jaw-dropping stunts and incredible special effects as the one-and-only Deadpool makes his Disney Cruise Line debut to lend his signature irreverence and comedy to the spectacle. The epic battle of Marvel Super Heroes and Villains at sea will showcase the unbelievable powers of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Thor, Black Panther, The Scarlet Witch, Ms. Marvel, Loki, Red Skull, Taskmaster and more.

Details about additional shows and other entertainment offerings on the Garden Stage will be released at a later date.

At the Family Table: Showcasing Regional Cuisines

Disney Imagination Garden will be home to two quick-service eateries that guests will be able to enjoy as part of their cruise fare. Inspired by the animated worlds of Walt Disney Animation Studios' "The Jungle Book" and "Moana," these restaurants will continue Disney Imagination Garden's immersive storytelling by inviting families to dine in two distinctly themed environments. With options for indoor and outdoor seating at both locations, guests who opt to dine on either patio will also have a view of the Garden Stage to enjoy entertainment.

Mowgli's Eatery – Serving Indian cuisine, including vegetarian and regional dishes with a special Disney twist, this casual eatery will be inspired by Mowgli's epic journey in "The Jungle Book." The restaurant will draw on both early concept art from the film and authentic regional design influences.





This inviting quick service restaurant will reflect the vibrant scenery and island flair of "Moana." Décor inspired by the Pacific Islands, as well as art and backgrounds based on the film, will set the stage for an imaginative menu showcasing the diverse flavors found throughout the Pacific and Asia .

Magic at Sea: Sailing on the Disney Adventure

Beginning in 2025, the Disney Adventure will sail out of Singapore, offering families throughout the region three- and four-night voyages with only days at sea. The ship will be both a journey and a destination, with endless opportunities for families to have an unforgettable vacation without ever leaving the ship.

After a busy day of magical adventures, families will retreat to well-appointed staterooms complete with special Disney touches and family-friendly conveniences. Families can choose from a range of room types, including those boasting beautiful ocean vistas or scenic views of the ship's spectacular promenades, as well as dedicated concierge accommodations. Providing ultimate luxury, concierge bookings will include access to exclusive areas and amenities such as a private indoor lounge, an expansive sundeck with shaded pool and whirlpools, high-end shopping venues, and first-class spa and fitness facilities.

On the Horizon: A New Adventure Awaits

The Disney Adventure will sail from the Marina Bay Cruise Centre for at least five years beginning in 2025 as part of a collaboration between Disney Cruise Line and Singapore Tourism Board.

Disney Cruise Line estimates the passenger capacity of the 208,000-gross-ton Disney Adventure to be approximately 6,700 with around 2,500 crew members.

More details about the Disney Adventure's onboard experiences and maiden voyage will be announced at later date.

For more information about Disney Cruise Line, guests can visit disneycruise.com.

