Disney Cruise Line Wins Top Ocean Cruise Line in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards

"This award is an honor for our team," said Jeff Vahle, president of Disney Cruise Line. "It certainly is a testament to the one-of-a-kind entertainment and experiences available on our ships, but it also speaks to the attentive service and unforgettable moments delivered by our cast and crew members. They are the secret to our magic, and this recognition goes to them."

Each year, thousands of Travel + Leisure readers vote on their favorite destinations, hotels, resorts, spas, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, rental-car agencies, and more as part of the publication's annual reader's survey. One reader told Travel + Leisure editors, "Disney Cruise Line knows how to do things right. It's not just for kids. They set the bar so high." While another shared that "The best part of the cruise was the service that we received." The 2019 survey results will be published in the August issue of Travel + Leisure and are available online now at travelandleisure.com.

"For 24 years, our readers have been voting in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards. This annual franchise is a global collection of the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and more," says Jacqueline Gifford, Travel + Leisure editor in chief. "I congratulate all of this year's winners, who have worked so hard to be among the world's best."

Since its launch in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has been recognized as the leader in the family cruise industry, offering guests so many incredible vacation experiences all in one vacation - the magic of Disney entertainment, relaxation of tropical, sun-drenched beaches and the adventure of ocean cruising. Disney Cruise Line continues to grow and expand its horizons, with new ships scheduled for delivery in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Disney Cruise Line has received hundreds of distinguished awards from the travel industry praising all aspects of the operation from dining to entertainment.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can contact their travel agent, visit disneycruise.com or call Disney Cruise Line at 888-DCL-2500. Travel agents can call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or visit disneytravelagents.com.

SOURCE Disney Cruise Line