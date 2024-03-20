Disney Destiny Will Bring Stories of Legendary Disney Heroes and Villains to Life

New Disney Cruise Line ship will draw inspiration from epic tales of Disney, Pixar and Marvel

CELEBRATION, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line revealed the first details about its next ship, the Disney Destiny, as it reached a new construction milestone today with a keel laying ceremony at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. With the good luck garnered by this maritime tradition, this ship of legends and lore is beginning to take shape.

Disney Cruise Line revealed the name of its next ship, the Disney Destiny, along with details about its design theme, “Heroes and Villains.” The ship, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will draw on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions to forge a cruise vacation that will empower guests to embrace their own calling aboard every unforgettable voyage. (Disney)

The design theme of the Disney Destiny, sister to the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, will be "Heroes and Villains," drawing on the legacy of beloved Disney stories, characters and theme park attractions, to forge a cruise vacation that will empower guests to embrace their own calling aboard every unforgettable voyage.

The Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering teams were inspired by the dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their purpose, when developing the Disney Destiny. Onboard, guests will encounter heroes and villains alike – including those from beloved Walt Disney Animation Studios stories like "The Lion King," "Hercules" and "One Hundred and One Dalmatians" – within the spaces, experiences and entertainment throughout their voyage.

To embody and embolden the theme, Disney also unveiled brand-new filigree artwork for the bow of the Disney Destiny, continuing a beloved Disney Cruise Line design tradition. The illustration depicts Minnie Mouse striking a valiant pose in a heroic ensemble, her cape waving majestically in the sea breeze as she boldly leads guests toward their vacation destinies.

"The Disney Destiny will celebrate our most legendary Disney stories and characters, bringing them to life in new and exciting ways exclusively for Disney Cruise Line guests," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "As we continue to expand our fleet, the Disney Destiny will further strengthen our position as a leader in family cruising as we offer even more ways for families to experience Disney magic and world-class service at sea."

The Disney Destiny is scheduled for delivery in 2025 as part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore, and the new island destination in The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

