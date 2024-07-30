Disney Destiny Will Introduce New 'The Lion King' Restaurant, 'The Incredibles' Sweet Shop and More Hero-Worthy Features

Disney Cruise Line reveals first of three days of details about Disney Destiny, including heroic experiences for new ship that will sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary cruise vacations are on the horizon for guests aboard the Disney Destiny, Disney Cruise Line's new heroes and villains-inspired ship, setting sail in late 2025 from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The iconic songs and legendary moments of “The Lion King” will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a first-of-its-kind dining experience celebrating the renowned music of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film that continues to transcend generations. (Disney)

A voyage aboard the Disney Destiny will embrace the dynamic duality of every great Disney story, where opposing forces of light and dark drive characters to rise to their destinies. A diverse range of Disney, Pixar and Marvel characters will be the inspiration behind themed venues and entertainment aboard the ship, including a first-of-its-kind dining experience inspired by the unforgettable music of "The Lion King;" an exclusive confectionary themed to "The Incredibles;" and hero-worthy staterooms and concierge accommodations. Even more new offerings coming to the Disney Destiny will be announced in the coming days on the Disney Parks Blog and disneycruise.com.

"For the Disney Destiny, we will introduce brand-new cruise experiences inspired by the legends and legacies of some of Disney's most iconic heroes and villains," said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line. "From the dining rooms to the staterooms and everywhere in between, guests aboard our new ship will be surrounded by extraordinary storytelling paired with the signature service and family-fun adventures that are hallmarks of a Disney Cruise vacation."

The 'Mane' Event – A Feast for the Senses

The iconic songs and legendary moments of "The Lion King" will come to life at Pride Lands: Feast of The Lion King, a first-of-its-kind dining experience celebrating the renowned music of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film that continues to transcend generations.

The savanna-inspired venue will bring unique depictions of animals and nature to life through lighting and special effects, while the window-lined back wall will transform from stunning sunrises to enchanting sunsets throughout the meal.

As families dine, a colorful ensemble of live musicians and storytellers will take the stage in the center of the restaurant — complete with tiered risers that evoke African drums — as they present a musical journey through the award-winning soundtrack. Performances will include productions of "Circle of Life" and "Hakuna Matata," plus a mash-up of "I Just Can't Wait to Be King" and "Be Prepared," a fun take that highlights the hero-villain dynamic of the story.

A uniquely themed menu will underscore beloved music during this soulful celebration of family and Simba's journey to embrace his destiny.

It's a Sweet Shop, Darling

Edna Mode's lab, where the famed fashion designer from Pixar Animation Studios' "The Incredibles" films whips up outfits for the world's most famous Supers, will be transformed into a one-of-a-kind confectionary at the brand-new Edna Á La Mode Sweets aboard the Disney Destiny.

Inspired by the "Auntie Edna" short film, the lab's modern sewing equipment will be repurposed as sweet-making mechanisms meant to entertain Jack-Jack, the unpredictable and hilariously unstable super baby. The results: a marvelous selection of handmade gelato, ice cream, cookies, candies and specialty treats served among the lab's bolts of fabric, costume models and picture-perfect sculptures of both Edna and Jack-Jack — one hard at work, one hungry for "num nums."

Fuel for Heroic Feats

Just off the Grand Hall — the central hub and gathering space on the Disney Destiny — two casual walk-up cafes will serve a mighty selection of coffee, tea, specialty beverages and snacks.

Café Megara, named for the witty and independent heroine of Disney Animation's "Hercules," will pay homage to the film's ancient world of Greek gods and legendary heroes. With a unique "Greco disco" design, the vibrant space will be filled with the lightning bolts and clouds of Mount Olympus, vases featuring the Muses, nods to Pegasus and waves on the ceiling.

Café Merida will be inspired by the flame-haired heroine of Pixar's "Brave" with a Celtic-centered design that invokes her family's Scottish Highlands heritage. Special touches include a tapestry hung from a mounted bow, while glowing lights above the bar will pay tribute to the will-o'-the-wisps, ethereal blue flames that lead travelers to their destiny.

Hero-Worthy Retreats

With luxurious accommodations that embrace the duality in every great story, a hero's welcome will be waiting for guests aboard the Disney Destiny. Each stateroom will showcase custom artwork depicting the epic journeys of famous Disney legends, evoking a sense of awe and inspiration as families rest, reconnect and dream of far-off places.

Like every Disney Cruise Line ship, the Disney Destiny will offer spacious, comfortable and functional staterooms that uniquely meet the needs of families. Most staterooms will feature Disney Cruise Line's signature split-bath concept, and many will offer the option of a connecting door that adjoins staterooms to accommodate larger groups.

Concierge guests aboard the Disney Destiny will receive a premium level of dedicated service and access to exclusive areas and amenities throughout their voyage, including a concierge lounge and private sun deck.

Large, lavishly appointed concierge staterooms and suites will draw guests into the enigmatic world of Disney Animation's "Fantasia" through elegant, watercolor-style artwork illustrating the rich color palette, otherworldly spectacle, and dynamic duality of the classic film. Seven special oceanview rooms located directly above the bridge and adorned in the distinctive iconography of Pixar's "The Incredibles" will provide awe-inspiring, floor-to-ceiling views.

In four royal suites of heroic proportions, guests will be empowered by epic stories to embrace their own destinies. Celebrating the majestic powers and noble heroism at the heart of Disney Animation's "Hercules," the Hero Suites will be inspired by Greco-Roman architecture, colors and patterns. The boldly themed IncrediSuites will invoke the exhilarating exploits of "The Incredibles" through a streamlined mid-century modern aesthetic inspired by the Pixar films.

A Ship Destined for Greatness

The Disney Destiny will be approximately 144,000 gross tons and powered by liquefied natural gas. Its delivery is part of a multi-year expansion of the Disney Cruise Line fleet that includes the Disney Wish and Disney Treasure; the Disney Adventure that will homeport in Singapore; the recently announced agreement with Disney and Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OLC) to bring Disney cruise vacations to Japan in 2029; and a new island destination in The Bahamas: Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point.

