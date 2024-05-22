DISNEY LAUNCHES GLOBAL PRODUCTS CELEBRATING 90 YEARS OF DONALD DUCK

Donald Duck, the lovable and hilariously temperamental character created by Walt Disney, has become one of the world's most recognizable characters since his debut in 1934. Storytelling for Donald Duck has continued to expand over the past 90 years, from screens big and small to Main Street, U.S.A., where he greets millions of guests visiting Disney Parks around the world. Donald's popularity and accomplishments both on and off screen have also earned him numerous accolades, including a star on the legendary Hollywood Walk of Fame and his webbed footprints immortalized in cement outside the famed Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. There is so much to celebrate, and more information about Donald Duck's 90th celebration will be shared soon.

"Donald Duck's relatable and endearing frustrations with everyday life have made him one of the world's most famous personalities, so we knew we had to make sure to celebrate him in a big way," said Liz Shortreed, Senior Vice President of Disney Global Softlines and Global Brand Strategy. "We are thrilled to collaborate with some of retail's biggest brands to bring fans an array of Donald Duck products like never before."

New Donald Duck-inspired products from some of retails most recognizable brands will continue to drop throughout the summer. Below is a "quacktastic" selection of products that fans can shop now:

