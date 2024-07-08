Disney Launches One of the Most Expansive Sweepstakes in Company History with D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes - FANtastic Prizes

Fans have the opportunity to win unique prizes from across the company including Disney Experiences, ABC, Lightstorm Entertainment, Pixar, Disney on Broadway, and more.

BURBANK, Calif., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the road to the highly anticipated D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa® has officially begun with the launch of D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes. This morning on ABC News' Good Morning America, the hosts featured a few of the extraordinary prizes D23 Members will have the opportunity to win as a part of this one-of-a-kind sweepstakes.

Disney fans are unlike any other, as seen time and time again through their passion for the beloved stories they have come to know and love throughout the over 100-year history of The Walt Disney Company. To celebrate the fans who are at the heart of the magic, Disney launched a company-wide sweepstakes including 23 spectacular offerings. D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes features an impressive lineup of exclusive prizes and engaging experiences that only Disney can deliver, including:

An Exclusive Dining Experience at 21 Royal Inside Disneyland Park

A winner and up to 11 guests will enjoy an epicurean experience in a private residence inside Disneyland Park originally dreamed up by Walt and Lillian Disney.

Award-Winning ABC Shows in New York City

One winner and a guest will go behind the scenes and experience incredible ABC shows in New York City, including a tour of Good Morning America and tickets to live tapings of Live with Kelly and Mark and The View.

Trip to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

One winner and up to three guests will embark on a four-night adventure at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa, located in Ko Olina, Hawai'i, including airfare, Preferred Seating luau tickets, and a $500 Disney Gift Card to make the stay extra magical.

VIP Experience for Dancing with the Stars' "Disney Night"

See your favorite dancers, celebrities, and judges up-close-and-personal on the dance floor. One winner and their guest can win a trip to Los Angeles to attend a live taping of Dancing with the Stars' "Disney Night" in Fall 2024.

Disney on Broadway Ultimate Trip to New York City

Get ready for the ultimate trip to New York City with Disney on Broadway. A winner and one guest will get a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Big Apple including tickets to The Lion King and Aladdin on Broadway, tickets to the Museum of Broadway, a backstage tour of the iconic New Amsterdam Theatre, and special merchandise to remember this unforgettable trip.

Autographed Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Hilts and $1,000 Shopping Spree from DisneyStore.com

You could win two Star Wars Legacy Lightsaber Collectible Set Hilts, both signed by Hayden Christensen (Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader) and a $1,000 Disney Store Shopping Card!

The Ultimate Honeymoon Experience at Walt Disney World® Resort by Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons

This all-inclusive trip to Walt Disney World® Resort will offer a five-night stay for two at a Walt Disney World® Resort hotel, along with a private Magic Kingdom® fireworks cruise, 3-Day theme park tickets with Park Hopper® option, a Capture Your Moment Session, two (2) Disney gift cards for dining and souvenirs, and exclusive Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings & Honeymoons merchandise. A honeymoon experience you will never forget!

Embark on the Maiden Voyage of Disney Cruise Line's Disney Treasure

You could win a vacation for a party of up to four on the Maiden Voyage of the Disney Treasure, the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line, and experience immersive dining, spirited entertainment, extraordinary adult escapes, and Broadway-style shows.

Celebrate Halloween Time During Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party at Disneyland ® Resort

You could win a vacation package for a party of up to four to Disneyland® Resort to experience a frightfully fun night at Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party in Disney California Adventure® Park. This unforgettable trip includes a VIP Guide to Oogie Boogie Bash, round trip coach airfare, room accommodations, and a 3-day Disneyland® Resort Park Hopper® ticket to enjoy Disneyland® Resort!

Fly to Paris to Discover the New World of Frozen at Disneyland ® Paris

You could win a Paris vacation and experience an enchanted trip like no other. Be among the first visitors to discover World of Frozen at Disneyland® Paris as the resort inaugurates its brand new immersive world! This unforgettable experience includes a royal stay inside Frozen-themed suites at the reimagined Disneyland Hotel; private encounters with Anna and Elsa; a personal photographer to capture your memories; and so much more.

ESPN VIP Trip to The 2025 ESPYS

Win an exclusive trip for two to The 2025 ESPYS and join the greatest athletes for a night to celebrate the year in sports. Enjoy a VIP walk on the carpet and attend the three-hour live show.

Lightstorm Entertainment Tour and Screening

One winner and up to three guests will experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to visit Lightstorm Entertainment in Manhattan Beach, California, which includes an exclusive 3D screening of Avatar: The Way of Water; a tour of the Lightstorm museum featuring artifacts from legendary films like Avatar, Terminator, Aliens, and Titanic; and one piece of concept art from Avatar: The Way of Water signed by co-production designer Dylan Cole.

Be Drawn into a Marvel Comic

Win an opportunity to be drawn into a Marvel comic, including customized comic book art featuring the winner and Marvel's Super Hero characters. The winner will also receive a one-year subscription to Marvel Unlimited and a selection of popular Marvel Comics titles and collections.

National Geographic Expeditions Trip to the Galapagos

Set course on an experience of a lifetime with National Geographic Expeditions to the Galapagos Islands. One winner and a guest will receive this bucket list 8 day/7 night expedition!

Your Portrait Drawn by a Pixar Artist

With this prize one lucky winner will have their portrait drawn by an artist at Pixar, turning you into a stylized version of yourself fit for an animated adventure.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Set Visit

One winner and a guest will have the chance to visit the set of the Disney+ Original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at Season 2 of the epic adventure series while it's in production.

The Ultimate Simpsons Springfield Super-Prize

One winner and three guests will have the chance to attend a live table read of The Simpsons in Los Angeles. The winner will also receive one Simpson-ized version of their family on the couch with the Simpsons family, one script of their favorite episode of The Simpsons signed by the cast and writers, one ultimate The Simpsons merchandise box, and the opportunity to be animated into an actual episode of The Simpsons.

Experience Star Wars Celebration Japan 2025

Win a trip for two to Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Japan. The event, filled with major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, and more, is the ultimate fan experience focused on the galaxy far, far away.

Go Inside the Magic at Walt Disney Animation Studios

Celebrate the theatrical release of Moana 2 on November 27, 2024, with a behind-the-scenes private tour of Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank, California, including a drawing session with a Disney animator and an opportunity to learn what it's like to record dialogue for an animated feature.

Experience Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World ® Resort

Come along for a ride with Princess Tiana on Tiana's Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World® Resort for a winner and up to three guests. Drop in for a good time when your trip includes accommodations in a Concierge level room, a day with a VIP tour guide, and a $1,000 Disney gift card!

Fly to LA and Attend the World Premiere of Walt Disney Studios' Mufasa: The Lion King

A winner and one guest will attend the red-carpet World Premiere to the highly anticipated movie Mufasa: The Lion King. Travel to Hollywood, arrive in style to the world premiere, and be one of the first people to experience Mufasa: The Lion King before it opens in theaters on December 20, 2024.

Walt Disney Studios Tour and Lunch with a Disney Legend

One winner and three guests will experience a customized tour of the Walt Disney Archives, a private tour of the Walt Disney Studios and Walt Disney's office, plus get the chance to dine with a Disney Legend.

Own a Disney Parks Inspired Ice Cream Freezer Stocked with Treats Including Mickey's Premium Ice Cream Bars

Enter for a chance to win your very own Disney Parks inspired Ice Cream freezer stocked with all your favorite frozen treats including Mickey Bars and Mickey Ice Cream Sandwiches.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes are available only to D23 Members. Fans can enter for a chance to win now through August 11, 2024. For more information, including additional prize details and eligibility requirements, visit fantasticprizes.d23.com.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event Presented by Visa

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa is a one-of-a-kind, multi-day fan experience showcasing the very best in creative storytelling and innovation from across the worlds of Disney. D23 in 2024 has been reimagined to be more expansive and more immersive than ever before, with three packed days of showcases with stars and storytellers, sneak peeks and behind-the-scenes moments, thrilling performances, shopping, surprises, and more. For the latest news on D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, visit ultimatefanevent.d23.com. Presentations, talent, and schedules are subject to change. Join the D23 conversation online by following DisneyD23 on X, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, and use the hashtag #D23.

About D23

The name "D23" pays homage to the exciting journey that began in 1923 when Walt Disney opened his first studio in Hollywood. D23 is the first official club for fans in Disney's over 100-year history. It gives its members a greater connection to the entire world of Disney by placing them in the middle of the magic year-round through special experiences; member-exclusive offers and discounts; its quarterly publication, Disney twenty-three; and the latest news and stories on D23.com.

Fans can join D23 at Gold Membership ($99.99/year), Gold Duo Membership ($129.99/year), and General Membership (complimentary) levels at D23.com. To keep up with all the latest D23 news and events, follow DisneyD23 on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

About D23: The Ultimate Disney Sweepstakes – FANtastic Prizes

Starting July 8, fans can enter for a chance to win this and even more FANtastic prizes!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Enter Sweepstakes between 7/8/24 at 9:00 AM ET and 8/11/24 at 11:59 PM ET. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18+ at time of entry and have a current D23 Membership (D23 General Plan is free). Limit 1 entry per person per day per Prize Sweepstakes Drawing. Visit fantasticprizes.d23.com for Official Rules including details on how to enter, eligibility requirements, odds of winning, prize descriptions and limitations. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: ABC, Inc., d/b/a Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 500 Buena Vista Street, Burbank, CA 91521.

For images, logos, videos, and press releases, please visit D23Press.com.

Media Contact:

Bruce Lam

The Walt Disney Company

[email protected]

SOURCE Walt Disney Company