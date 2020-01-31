Disney Parks Creating Magical Moment During Super Bowl LIV MVP Ceremony As Part Of Iconic Disney Super Bowl Tradition

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year's Super Bowl MVP ceremony is getting some extra magic, as Disney Parks and Make-A-Wish will make a super-sized announcement following the game Sunday night. Together, Disney Parks and Make-A-Wish have granted more than 140,000 wishes for children facing serious illnesses, and this Sunday night they will team up again to change even more lives following the Super Bowl in Miami.

Disney Parks is now the presenting sponsor of the Super Bowl MVP ceremony that takes place on the field immediately following the game. The special announcement will take place in the frenzy and excitement of what will be a long-awaited Super Bowl title for either team, as Disney Parks and Make-A-Wish join together to bring even more smiles to even more children around the world.

"Disney and Make-A-Wish have been inseparable for 40 years. We're both in the business of making wishes come true, creating lifelong memories and bringing families together,'' said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. "We can't think of a better way to demonstrate the power of a wish, and the strength of wish kids and their families, than by making them a part of our great Super Bowl tradition.''

Disney's involvement in the Super Bowl MVP ceremony builds on Disney's long-running Super Bowl tradition of celebrating one or more star players from the big game. Since 1987, Super Bowl heroes have regularly looked into national TV cameras immediately following their team's Super Bowl victory and shouted "I'm going to Disney World!" – a scene that has become part of an iconic Disney television commercial, followed by a celebratory visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or Disneyland Resort in California.

This year, the Super Bowl hero will travel to Walt Disney World Resort after the game for a festive parade at Magic Kingdom Park and a day of fun throughout the resort, including a visit to the popular Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge inside Disney's Hollywood Studios. The player will add his name to the long list of Super Bowl heroes who have celebrated their team's Super Bowl win at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort.

"Disney has been a beacon of hope and joy for wish kids and their families when they need it most," said Richard K. Davis, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "Within every wish that Disney helps to grant, there exists the potential for a life-changing experience that helps children to build the physical and emotional strength needed to fight a critical illness."

The inclusion of Make-A-Wish this year with Disney's Super Bowl campaign is an extension of Disney's commitment to deliver comfort and inspiration to children facing serious illnesses. The first official wish granted for a Make-A-Wish child involved a trip to Disneyland Resort nearly 40 years ago. Currently, Disney helps to grant more than 10,000 wishes each year for children around the world.

