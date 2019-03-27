Disney Vacation Club Member Sales Announced For All-New Disney’s Riviera Resort

"Not only will Disney's Riviera Resort delight families with its gorgeous architectural details and wide range of accommodations, but members and guests will simply fall in love with the sights, sounds and flavors of Europe around every corner," said Terri Schultz, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Vacation Club. "This new resort will pay tribute to Walt and Lillian Disney's amazing European travels, connecting Disney artistry and storytelling to this region's renowned art heritage and inspiration. Our team can't wait to welcome families to this relaxing destination inspired by the world-famous sun drenched Mediterranean Coastline."

This deluxe Disney Vacation Club resort is slated to offer approximately 300 family-friendly vacation homes with accommodation options to fit an assortment of travel party needs. Disney's Riviera Resort will include deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, grand villas, that sleep up to 12 guests each, and a new, unique accommodation, Tower Studios.

A chic, space for two, located in its own tower of the resort, Tower Studios will provide an upscale studio experience that maximizes efficiency, inclusive of a queen-sized bed housed in a built-in wall unit that is pulled down for sleeping and tucked away to reveal a comfortable lounge-worthy space. This elegant area will include a sofa, quaint writing nook, a beverage center and microwave, plentiful storage and bright and modern bathroom.

Throughout the resort and inside the accommodations, guests will experience a variety of art including Disney concept art with European settings, posters of Disney films as released in Europe, archival photography of Walt Disney's travels throughout the region and book titles Walt Disney gathered on his journeys. Additionally, there will be more than 40 signature art pieces created for Disney's Riviera Resort featuring unique Disney character art inspired by the renowned artistic heritage found along the shores of the European Riviera.

This all-new resort designed in early 20th-century elegance reflected throughout Europe and the Mediterranean coastline will boast a palm tree-lined boulevard with a striking façade featuring grand archways, porticos, cascading water features, and towers and terraces. The pools of Disney's Riviera Resort will continue this theming with a focus on showcasing a Southern European coast inspiration.

The feature pool, Riviera Pool, will offer lounge chairs and colorful sun umbrellas, with a winding stone turret slide, giving the feel of swimming and playing along the Mediterranean coast. For those traveling with young guests, an interactive water play area, S'il Vous Play, is the perfect place to splash and have fun in a whimsical fountain featuring several beloved characters from Disney "Fantasia," drawing inspiration from the grand public fountains seen throughout Europe with a patina and limestone-inspired design. For guests looking for a more leisurely poolside experience, the Beau Soleil leisure pool will feature a natural, lush-green wall surrounding the tranquil area, creating a semi-private pool experience, perfect for enjoying the sun or resting beneath the shaded seating area in a grove of tropical palm trees.

Guests at the resort will have a new way to travel to Epcot and Disney's Hollywood Studios via Disney Skyliner. Disney Skyliner will not only efficiently move guests to their location, it will also offer a whole new way to experience Walt Disney World Resort with amazing views only available from the sky — with great photo opportunities. Passing through a tunnel archway with sparkling water features, Disney's Riviera Resort guests will be connected to a dedicated station where they can hop aboard a Disney Skyliner gondola. When operating later this fall, some cabins will feature beautiful graphics based on Disney films, attractions and characters. Once aboard, guests can take a European-inspired ride through the sky to Epcot International Gateway or Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Disney's Riviera Resort will also feature many ways for guests to enjoy dining, from signature dining experiences to quick service options within the resort and poolside. Topolino's Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera, perched on the rooftop, will feature authentic dishes infused with French and Italian flavors, with an onstage kitchen featuring a wood burning grill showcasing finely prepared meats and seafood. The culinary team will be handcrafting artisanal pastas tossed with fresh pressed olive oil. A gourmet selection of cheeses from France and Italy will also be featured. This restaurant will also have an impressive collection of wines sourced throughout the South of France and Coastal Italy.

Stepping into Topolino's Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera, guests will be surrounded by stunning visual aesthetics of modern interpretations of Italian and French textures, colors, and carvings mingled with stonework that harkens to what can be found in ancient European villages along the coastline. And while dining, guests may then step out onto the terrace for a grand view of the resort's stunning vistas, and possibly even enjoy the nighttime spectaculars of nearby Epcot or Disney's Hollywood Studios. Plus, guests looking to start their morning off with a breakfast experience can visit Topolino's Terrace — Flavors of the Riviera for special Disney character dining, with exclusive character experiences, inspired by the Riviera.

For those wishing to dine closer to the pools, at Bar Riva, an open-air pool bar with a seaside décor, guests will encounter a relaxed European coast vibe with hospitality that will extend poolside. Those looking for that European café touch, Le Petit Café, taking its name from the classic Disney film, "The Arisotcats," will have the feel of a modern French patisserie that will be a charming coffee bar by day, and transform into a stylish wine bar by night. With its modern design stylized with a traditional feel, and views of the lawns and the Riviera pool through the large windows framed by beautiful arches, for guests looking to share a casual meal or quick snack, Primo Piatto will feel like dining on along a Riviera promenade.

Offering the flexibility, value and world-class service families expect, Disney's Riviera Resort will be the first all-new, stand-alone Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World since 2004. Staying at a Disney resort hotel like Disney's Riviera Resort, or any other Walt Disney World vacation ownership accommodation, puts guests inside the magic for the entirety of their vacation. Guests staying at any of the Disney resort hotels experience special features including legendary guest service and unique theming, along with other benefits such as access to FastPass+ selections up to 60 days prior to arrival and the Extra Magic Hours at the theme parks (both FastPass+ and Extra Magic Hours require valid theme park admission). In addition, Disney resort hotel guests receive complimentary transportation around Walt Disney World, complimentary theme park parking, complimentary airport transportation via Disney's Magical Express service, the convenience of MagicBands, and the ability to purchase Disney Dining Plan packages.

For Disney Vacation Club Members ready to purchase vacation points at Disney's Riviera Resort, there is a special introductory offer available at DisneyVacationClub.com/RivieraWelcomeOffer, or by calling 855-883-0181. Guests can contact 407-W-Disney (934-7639) to make reservations for the new Disney's Riviera Resort. To learn more about the new Disney Vacation Club resort, visit DisneysRivieraResort.com, and visit the Disney Parks Blog for the latest updates.

ABOUT WALT DISNEY WORLD RESORT

Walt Disney World Resort is a nearly 40-square-mile, world-class entertainment and recreation destination featuring four theme parks (Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Disney's Hollywood Studios and Disney's Animal Kingdom); two water adventure parks (Disney's Blizzard Beach and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon); 30 owned and operated resort hotels; 63 holes of golf on four courses; two full-service spas; Disney's Wedding Pavilion; ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex; and Disney Springs, an entertainment-shopping-dining district. Walt Disney World Resort is also included in vacation packages of Disney Cruise Line. Located at Lake Buena Vista, Fla., 20 miles southwest of Orlando, Walt Disney World Resort opened Oct. 1, 1971. Open daily, year-round. For information on attractions and vacations at Walt Disney World Resort, visit disneyworld.com, call (407) W-DISNEY or contact local travel agents.

ABOUT DISNEY VACATION CLUB

Disney Vacation Club, a leader in vacation ownership, debuted in 1991 with a flexible, vacation points-based system rather than the traditional fixed-week timeshare model. Today, Disney Vacation Club has more than 220,000 member families, from all 50 states and approximately 100 countries, who have discovered the joys of membership. Disney Vacation Club Members are able to choose from among a variety of exciting vacation destinations, including a stay at any Disney Vacation Club Resort or one of thousands of other vacation options in destinations around the world. Plus, when purchasing directly from Disney, members can also enjoy the Disney Collection, which includes select Disney Resort hotels, Disney Cruise Line and guided vacations with Adventures by Disney, as well as the Concierge Collection, a portfolio of extraordinary hotels in sought-after destinations. Vacations at a Disney Vacation Club Resort can last anywhere from one night to several weeks. With Disney Vacation Club properties located near the Disney theme parks in Florida and California, with valid theme park admission Members have easy access to new and innovative attractions on both coasts for years to come. Membership Extras, are available only for eligible Disney Vacation Club Members, and are subject to availability, change or termination. For more information, visit www.disneyvacationclub.com.

