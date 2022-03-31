Disney Wish Reaches Key Milestone After Leaving Meyer Werft Shipyard for Open Water

Maiden Voyage and Inaugural Season The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on July 14, followed by a season of three- and four-night cruises to Nassau, Bahamas, and Disney's private island, Castaway Cay, from Port Canaveral, Florida.

To learn more about the Disney Wish or to book a vacation, guests can visit disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

