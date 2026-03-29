DISNEYLAND PARIS UNVEILS DISNEY ADVENTURE WORLD AND OPENS WORLD OF FROZEN, MARKING A NEW ERA OF IMMERSIVE STORYTELLING

MARNE-LA-VALLÉE, France, March 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Disneyland Paris enters a bold new chapter with the opening of World of Frozen and the unveiling of its reimagined second park, now renamed Disney Adventure World. This landmark transformation represents one of the most ambitious expansions in the resort's history, offering guests fully immersive worlds inspired by stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel.



At the heart of this new experience lies Adventure Way, a vibrant promenade designed as a gateway to exploration, featuring landscaped gardens, entertainment and new dining experiences, as well as Raiponce Tangled Spin, a family attraction inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Tangled.



Adventure Way leads to Adventure Bay, a breathtaking central lake that anchors the park and hosts the all-new nighttime spectacular, Disney Cascade of Lights. Beyond it rises the expansion's centerpiece, World of Frozen, a fully immersive land transporting guests into the Kingdom of Arendelle.



Opening day began with a heartfelt moment as children from Make-A-Wish and their families became the first guests to step into Adventure Way, reflecting Disneyland Paris' long-standing commitment to creating joy for those who need it most.



This milestone follows a spectacular inauguration ceremony held the previous evening.



During the ceremony, Natacha Rafalski, Présidente of Disneyland® Paris, said: "With Disney Adventure World, we're not only unveiling a reimagined second gate at Disneyland Paris; we're opening the door to a new era. An era where our guests walk straight into the heart of the stories they love."

Disneyland Paris enters a bold new chapter with the opening of World of Frozen and the unveiling of its reimagined second park, now renamed Disney Adventure World. This landmark transformation represents one of the most ambitious expansions in the resort’s history, offering guests fully immersive worlds inspired by stories from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios and Marvel.

"We continue to expand Disneyland Paris with ambition and purpose," Thomas Mazloum, Chairman of Disney Experiences, said. "The reimagining of our second gate reflects the very best of what Disney represents: boundless imagination that brings people together."

"Few stories have resonated with fans around the world like Frozen," said Josh D'Amaro, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "From the screen to our parks, cruises, and beyond, its impact continues to grow, and with World of Frozen and Disney Adventure World, we're giving guests at Disneyland Paris the opportunity to experience that story in entirely new ways."

The ceremony featured a special musical performance celebrating Disney Animation's Frozen, highlighted by a moving duet between a young Make-A-Wish child and French-American singer Santa. The moment was enhanced by the appearance of Olaf, brought to life through cutting-edge robotic technology developed by Walt Disney Imagineering, and marked the 25,000th wish granted at Disneyland Paris since 1992.



The celebration drew international attention, welcoming celebrities including renowned French designer Christian Louboutin, acclaimed actress Léa Seydoux, French actor Lucas Bravo, cinema icon Isabelle Huppert, and world-renowned football champion Olivier Giroud.



With Disney Adventure World and World of Frozen, Disneyland Paris reaffirms its position as Europe's leading tourist destination, continuing to innovate and deliver unforgettable experiences for guests from around the world.

SOURCE Disney Experiences