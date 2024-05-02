Disneyland Resort Announces 2024 Summer Ticket Offer - as Low as $50 Per Child and $83 Per Adult, Per Day - for a 3-Day, 1-Park Per Day Theme Park Ticket, Plus Summer Hotel Offers

Guests can celebrate summer at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park and use this special ticket on any three eligible days June 10 through Sept. 26, 2024

Summer highlights include Pixar Fest and the return of 'Fantasmic!'

End of summer festivities feature an earlier start to Halloween Time and Plaza de la Familia

ANAHEIM, Calif., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/-- Disneyland Resort is celebrating summer and announcing a new, limited-time ticket offer and new hotel offers, giving guests flexible options and a great way to save to enjoy three days of magic at The Happiest Place on Earth. With thrilling adventures, popular attractions, beloved Disney characters and refreshing summertime treats, there's something for everyone at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

During Pixar Fest, from April 26-Aug. 4, 2024, guests can meet many characters from Pixar stories, including friends like Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story,” at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. (Disneyland Resort)

With the 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer, guests may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $50 per child, per day (ages 3-9), and $83 per adult, per day. These three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $149 for children and $249 for adults, for admission Monday through Thursdays, or as low as $199 for children and $299 for adults, for admission any day including weekends, based upon availability and theme park reservations. Upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service are also available at the time of purchase.

The limited-time tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 29, 2024, at Disneyland.com or through a travel professional, and can be redeemed on any three eligible days (which can be non-consecutive) June 10 through Sept. 26, 2024, subject to park reservation availability.* Valid admission and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

2024 Summer Highlights at Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest , a celebration of friendship and beyond, is taking place now through Aug. 4, 2024 , at Disneyland Resort. The festival brings heartwarming entertainment featuring stories from Pixar Animation Studios, in addition to colorful décor, themed food and beverage items, commemorative merchandise, and more. At Disneyland Park, the emotional "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular " has returned with some all-new scenes, and fireworks add even more magic to the vivid projections, colorful lasers and memorable music on most evenings. Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre is a daytime fun zone for the entire family, featuring activities and high-energy shows starring beloved Pixar characters. At Disney California Adventure Park, a new daytime parade, " Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration !" features more than two dozen characters, and Club Pixar is an interactive nighttime DJ dance party with games in the Hollywood Backlot. Beginning May 10, 2024 , six Pixar-themed food marketplaces will join the fun in Disney California Adventure Park and will be available through the length of the festival.





, which is fun for all ages, returns for a spellbinding season beginning , bringing autumn décor, Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, seasonally themed attractions, foods and festivities across the resort. Plaza de la Familia, beginning Aug. 23, 2024 , celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos in Disney California Adventure Park through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar's "Coco."

Plus, More Thrilling Adventures and Family Favorites

Special Summer Savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

After a day of memory making, guests can stay in the magic a little longer at one of the onsite Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

This summer, hotel guests may save up to 25% on select stays at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel or The Villas at Disneyland Hotel when staying four nights or longer**, or may save up to 20% on select stays Sunday – Thursday nights at these hotels without a minimum night stay.*** These offers are for stays June 10 – Sept. 26, 2024, and can be reserved May 29 – Sept. 12, 2024, subject to availability and restrictions.

Vacation options include relaxing in the Craftsman-style elegance of Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, unwinding amid the enchanting nostalgia and mid-century modern design of the Disneyland Hotel, or being surrounded by the storytelling and artistry of Disney Animation at The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel, an all-new Disney Vacation Club property. Visit Disneyland.com or a travel professional for more information on hotel offers and vacation packages.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

*Tickets valid for use beginning June 10, 2024, and expire September 26, 2024. Tickets are not valid before 6/10/24. Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Monday through Thursday tickets are blocked out every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the ticket validity period. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 15 tickets per eligible person per day. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Theme park reservations for the 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer as determined by Disney, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer are fully reserved. 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting Disneyland Resort.

**A consecutive 4-night or longer stay is required, and cancellation of any nights of a stay may affect discount availability. Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for most nights from 6/10/2024 through 9/26/2024. Book from 5/29/2024 through 9/12/2024; travel must be completed by 9/27/2024. Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 Bedroom or 3 Bedroom Villas, or at certain hotels. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Offer applied once per reservation and is not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Separate Theme Park admission and Theme Park reservation for same date and same park required to enter a Theme Park, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park access. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

***Savings based on the non-discounted price for the same room stay at the same hotel and is valid for Sunday through Thursday nights from 6/10/2024 through 9/26/2024. Book from 5/29/2024 through 9/12/2024; travel must be completed by 9/27/2024. Not valid for select Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2 Bedroom or 3 Bedroom Villas, or at certain hotels. Not valid on previously booked rooms. Advance reservations required. Subject to availability as the number of rooms allocated for this offer is limited. Excludes applicable fees and taxes. Limit two (2) rooms per reservation, and occupancy restrictions apply per room. Additional per-adult charges may apply if more than two (2) adults per room. Not valid in combination with any other hotel discounts or offers. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Separate Theme Park admission and Theme Park reservation for same date and same park are required to enter a Theme Park. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed, and a hotel reservation does not guarantee theme park reservations. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for important information to know before visiting the Disneyland® Resort.

