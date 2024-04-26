Disneyland Resort Celebrates Return of Pixar Fest for a Limited Time, April 26-Aug. 4, 2024

Pixar Fest presents some of the most beloved stories from Pixar Animation Studios through new offerings across the resort, for a limited time. Guests of all ages will discover favorite characters and special moments from Pixar classics such as "Toy Story," "Monsters, Inc.," "The Incredibles" and "Cars" alongside exciting stories from newer films such as "Coco," "Turning Red," "Soul" and the upcoming "Inside Out 2."

New and returning entertainment throughout the Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest will give guests the chance to experience many new entertainment offerings and returning favorites throughout the limited time festival. Colorful décor will be showcased across the Disneyland Resort, such as Main Street, U.S.A., Buena Vista Street, and throughout the Downtown Disney District. In the Esplanade, guests will be greeted by a large 25-foot sculpture featuring the iconic Pixar Ball.

"Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will make its debut at Disney California Adventure Park. Filled with dynamic and colorful floats and over two dozen characters from Pixar Animation Studios films, this parade will be themed to heartwarming and iconic Pixar films such as "Toy Story" and "Monsters, Inc." alongside newer favorites like "Turning Red," "Soul," "Luca" and more. The parade's grand finale features Mr. and Mrs. Incredible and Frozone from "The Incredibles," Miguel from "Coco," Mike and Sulley from "Monsters, Inc.," and Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear from "Toy Story."

As a returning favorite refreshed with new elements, "Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular" will light up parts of Disneyland Park with colorful projections, memorable music and dazzling pyrotechnics on most nights to celebrate the theme of friendship. Featuring memorable characters from Pixar classics, as well as new favorites from "Turning Red," "Luca," and the upcoming film "Inside Out 2," the emotional show will captivate with some all-new scenes. Guests will also be able to experience returning elements from the show, such as the 10-foot-tall "Coco" characters from the Land of the Dead, Carl and Ellie's house from "Up" and a special flyover from Buzz Lightyear.

The new Club Pixar takes over the Hollywood Backlot at Disney California Adventure Park. Each evening during Pixar Fest, Club Pixar comes alive with an energetic DJ-led experience. Live performances, exciting games, photo opportunities, themed food, specially crafted beverages, and more take the celebration to infinity and beyond. During the day at the Hollywood Backlot, guests can pose for photos and maybe even spot Mr. Incredible and Mrs. Incredible (appearing in their original super suits for the first time).

At Disneyland Park, the fun is just beginning at the new Pixar Pals Playtime Party where guests of all ages can join in on the Pixar Fest celebration, as Fantasyland Theatre is transformed into a daytime fun zone for the entire family. Guests will have a chance to learn some incredible dance moves, groove alongside their favorite Pixar pals in a high-energy show and join in on some Pixar-themed activities, or they may simply sit back and enjoy Pixar-award winning shorts on a big screen.

In addition to many beloved pals from Pixar stories including "Inside Out" and "Onward," guests may also encounter new characters throughout both theme parks such as Ember and Wade from "Elemental," Luca and Alberto from "Luca" and more.

Marketplaces, themed menu items and commemorative merchandise

At the start of the festival, Paradise Garden Grill and Troubadour Tavern will transform their menus to offer Pixar-themed eats beginning April 26. Starting May 10, guests will be able to experience six Pixar-themed food and beverage marketplaces throughout Disney California Adventure Park. With each of the marketplaces themed to "Luca," "Ratatouille," "Turning Red," "Soul," "Elemental" and "Inside Out," guests will be able to dig into plenty of delicious Pixar-themed menu items during Pixar Fest.

For those who wish to get more into character for Pixar Fest, the festival will also feature plenty of limited-time food and beverage novelty items. While supplies last at select food and beverage locations, a Coco guitar bucket, an Alien Pizza Planet truck bucket and a Slinky Dog sipper highlight some of the top options that guests can take home to celebrate their Pixar Fest experience.

Guests will also find a new limited-time line of Pixar Fest merchandise with designs featuring many Pixar pals from films such as "Monsters, Inc.," "Finding Nemo" and "Up" for the 2024 festival. Other Pixar-themed merchandise includes a Pizza Planet collection that pays homage to the beloved restaurant from the "Toy Story" films and a colorful line featuring favorite characters portrayed with vibrant splashes and bursts of colors.

Pixar Fest will also introduce new limited-time medallions with designs for every Pixar feature film.

Featured Pixar experiences at the Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest will bring even more themed offerings to the many Pixar experiences that guests can enjoy year-round across the Disneyland Resort. The reimagined Pixar Place Hotel, the first fully Pixar-themed hotel in the United States, offers contemporary guest rooms that pay tribute to the artistry of Pixar Animation Studios. With a wealth of vibrant artwork on display, exclusive entertainment offerings and unique character encounters like Joe from "Soul" and Bing Bong from "Inside Out," hotel guests will celebrate how the filmmakers bring beloved Pixar movies and short films to life during their stay.

Blending fitness and fun, guests staying at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort can soon sign up for a themed fitness challenge that takes place in Pixar Pier before Disney California Adventure Park opens to other guests for a unique new view and way to experience Pixar-themed offerings.

Additionally, guests can encounter some of their favorite Pixar friends at attractions such as Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters and Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage at Disneyland Park, while also experiencing favorite attractions like Incredicoaster, Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind and Toy Story Midway Mania! at Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure Park. Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, Turtle Talk with Crush and the offerings across Cars Land and Pixar Pier at Disney California Adventure Park also give guests other opportunities to interact with their favorite Pixar stories in fun ways through select attractions and entertainment offerings.

Guests may find more information at Disneyland.com.

About the Disneyland Resort Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

Entertainment, experiences, and offerings are subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Both valid Theme Park reservation and admission for the same Park on the same day are required for Park entry. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability and not guaranteed. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

SOURCE Disneyland Resort