Disneyland Resort to 'Celebrate Happy' in 2025 with 70th Anniversary and Limited-Time Events

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration begins May 16

Beginning May 16, 2025, and continuing through summer 2026, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will honor seven decades of happiness and many moments of joy in the making. Families and friends will be able to "celebrate happy" with limited-time entertainment, colorful décor, food and beverages, collectible merchandise and much more.

The fan-favorite "Paint the Night" parade will return to Disneyland Park, featuring stunning color, vibrant floats and more than a million brilliant LED lights. Guests can look forward to the new "World of Color Happiness!" nighttime spectacular at Disney California Adventure Park, which will draw inspiration from Walt Disney's words from the opening day park dedication from seven decades ago: "To all who come to this happy place... welcome!" The beloved nighttime spectacular "Wondrous Journeys" will also dazzle Disneyland Park once again, enhanced with fireworks on select nights. The high-energy parade "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" will also return to Disney California Adventure Park.

"Wondrous Journeys" nighttime spectacular and "Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!" parade will temporarily pause to make way for seasonal Halloween and Holidays entertainment offerings, then resume at a later time.

Also debuting are an energetic, new character cavalcade at Disneyland Park and special projections on the facades of Carthay Circle Restaurant and "it's a small world." To honor the anniversary, a new theme song "Celebrate Happy" will be heard in various entertainment offerings.

Brilliant, colorful décor will adorn the entire resort, including an elegant medallion on Sleeping Beauty Castle. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals will all come dressed for the party in Town Square at Disneyland, in custom looks designed just for the occasion.

Must-visit experiences and more happiness in the making

In 2025, guests can also enjoy many recently debuted and reimagined experiences, including Pixar Place Hotel, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, enhancements to New Orleans Square and Bayou Country at Disneyland Park, and more.

"Walt Disney – A Magical Life" will debut at the Main Street Opera House theater at Disneyland Park on May 16, 2025. The attraction will feature a cinematic presentation of Walt Disney's journey, culminating in a visit with Walt in his office, brought to life for the first time ever through the magic of Audio-Animatronics storytelling.

After welcoming new restaurants, the Avengers Reserve retail store and The D-Lander Shop in 2024, the Downtown Disney District continues its transformation with more dining and shopping on the horizon. The Disney Wonderful World of Sweets shop and Parkside Market dining hall are scheduled to open in early 2025.

2025 festival and event calendar

Lunar New Year at Disney California Adventure Park (Jan. 17-Feb. 16): Offerings inspired by Chinese, Vietnamese and Korean traditions will ring in the Year of the Snake. In 2025, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will debut all-new outfits with representations of traditional Korean attire. Returning offerings include "Mulan's Lunar New Year Procession" on select days, "Hurry Home – A Lunar New Year Celebration" water short, daily live musical performances and Asian-inspired menu items across six Lunar New Year marketplaces and select dining locations.

Anaheim Ducks Day (Jan. 24): At Disney California Adventure Park, fans will be able to enjoy a cavalcade, appearances by select Anaheim Ducks players, themed games and more. Anaheim Ducks Day Overtime at the Downtown Disney District will be an exciting fan zone with entertainment, fun activities and photo opportunities.

Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland Park (Feb. 8 and 15): A resort tradition for more than a decade, the uplifting annual concert will return on Feb. 8 and Feb. 15, with performances by community choirs from across Southern California and award-winning artists.

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (Feb. 28-April 21): This foodie event celebrates the Golden State with heaping helpings of creative menu items, ten marketplaces – including two with new themes – live entertainment and the return of fan-favorites such as Chef Goofy, bookable culinary experiences and the classic Soarin' Over California attraction.

Season of the Force at Disneyland Park (March 28-May 11): "Fire of the Rising Moons" will perform nightly at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge with epic, new projection effects and galactic music – enhanced with fireworks on select nights. Hyperspace Mountain will return to Tomorrowland, hurtling guests through the galaxy and encountering TIE fighters along the way.

Disney Jr. Let's Play! Party (Summer): The one-day event at Disney California Adventure Park and two-day event at Downtown Disney District are set to return with entertainment, Disney Jr. character encounters and activities that families with young children will enjoy.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort (Aug. 22-Oct. 31): Guests of all ages can enjoy eerily awesome fun throughout the resort, including uniquely themed attractions, not-so-scary entertainment and autumn-inspired food and beverages.

Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park (Aug. 22-Nov. 2): The Academy Award®-winning Pixar Animation Studios film "Coco" comes to life at this celebration of the everlasting bonds of family and the spirit of Día de Los Muertos.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort (Nov. 14, 2025-Jan. 7, 2026): This enchanting season brings sparkling wintry décor, festive entertainment and more. Disney Festival of Holidays will return to Disney California Adventure Park, featuring specialty menu items, live entertainment and family activities inspired by the diverse season of celebrations in Southern California.

Separately ticketed events scheduled in 2025

After-hours events for guests of all ages feature pre-party park mix-in, shorter wait times for select attractions, unique entertainment, themed food and beverages, plus unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads from the event.

Disneyland After Dark* events invite guests to play the night away during vivacious, themed parties at Disneyland Park:

Sweethearts' Nite ( Jan. 21 , 23, 28; Feb. 4 , 6, 9, 11, 13): Couples, friends and families alike can celebrate love with a new cavalcade on Main Street, U.S.A. , Royal Ball , encounters with character couples and lively music. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 12, 2024 .

Couples, friends and families alike can celebrate love with a new cavalcade on Main Street, , , encounters with character couples and lively music. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on . 90s Nite ( March 4 and 6): Dance parties, sing-alongs and more celebrate Disney films, music and pop culture from this iconic decade. "90s on Parade" will have nods to past parades, such as "The Lion King Celebration" and "Mulan Parade." Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Dec. 12, 2024 .

Dance parties, sing-alongs and more celebrate Disney films, music and pop culture from this iconic decade. "90s on Parade" will have nods to past parades, such as "The Lion King Celebration" and "Mulan Parade." Tickets will go on sale to the general public on . Star Wars Nite ( April 8 , 10, 22, 24, 29; May 1 , 4, 6): Galactic adventures await with appearances by Star Wars characters from the Light and Dark sides of the Force, unique gatherings and out-of-this-world photo opportunities. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later time.

Galactic adventures await with appearances by characters from the Light and Dark sides of the Force, unique gatherings and out-of-this-world photo opportunities. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later time. Pride Nite ( June 16 and 18): This celebration of the LGBTQIA+ community brings allies and community members together to enjoy rainbow projections, colorful décor, fabulous entertainment and more. Ticket sale details will be announced at a later time.

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party*: Guests are invited to dress up in costume** for this frightfully fun, after-hours Halloween party at Disney California Adventure Park with family-friendly tricks and treats. In 2025, the party will offer more nights than ever before with 31 different dates:

Aug. 17 , 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31

, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28, 31 Sept. 2 , 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30

, 9, 11, 14, 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28, 30 Oct. 2 , 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 19, 21, 23, 26, 28, 31

Disneyland Resort vacations offer value and variety

To welcome as many families and guests as possible, Disneyland Resort always provides a range of ticket, dining and hotel options, as well as promotional offers throughout the year. With theme park reservations open 180 days in advance, guests may save by planning ahead and being flexible on dates – some days have tickets starting at $104. Guests can check for a list of available special ticket and hotel offers throughout the year on Disneyland.com/offers.

A limited-time Kids' Special Ticket Offer is available to purchase now for visits between Jan. 7 through March 20, 2025. Children ages 3 through 9 can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for as low as $50 per child with this special 1-Day, 1-Park ticket.***

Overnight stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort deliver a distinctly Disney experience and unique benefits, including convenient theme park access, early theme park entry**** and special activities at select times during the year.

About the Disneyland Resort

Located in Anaheim, Calif., the Disneyland Resort features two spectacular theme parks – Disneyland Park (the original Disney theme park) and Disney California Adventure Park – plus three hotels and the Downtown Disney District dining, entertainment and shopping complex. The Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel – both AAA Four Diamond properties – and Pixar Place Hotel. When it opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland introduced the world to a new concept in family entertainment and continues to use creativity, technology and innovation to bring storytelling to new heights. Open daily, year-round. For more information, guests can visit Disneyland.com.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required. Visit Disneyland.com/updates for more information about visiting the Disneyland® Resort. Park reservations are limited, subject to availability, and not guaranteed. Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice. Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.

*The number of tickets available for each event date are limited, and event tickets are valid only for the specific event date and hours. Offer, event, and event elements are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice or liability. Only select attractions, experiences, offerings, and services will be available during the event. Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads exclude separately priced Disney PhotoPass packages and products offered at select locations. Disney PhotoPass service is subject to the Disney PhotoPass Terms and Conditions and expiration policy found at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/photopass-terms-conditions/. Online registration required. Offer, event, and event elements may be modified and limited in availability and are subject to restrictions, change or cancellation without notice or liability.

**Costumes are subject to Disney guidelines please check special event costume guidelines at https://disneyland.disney.go.com/faq/parks/dress/ for restrictions.

***Offer valid for children ages 3-9 only. Tickets valid for use beginning January 7, 2025, and multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use or on March 20, 2025, whichever occurs first. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. May purchase up to 10 tickets per day. Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced. Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice. Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Theme park reservations for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets as determined by Disney and theme park capacity. Reservation availability for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches. To ensure best availability, make reservations early. On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Kids' Special Offer Tickets are fully reserved. Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

****Guests who are checked in and staying at one of the Disneyland Resort hotels can take advantage of 30-minute early entry to a designated theme park every day of their hotel stay to enjoy select attractions, dining and shopping locations. Each day, either Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park will open early: Disneyland Park: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday; Disney California Adventure Park: Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. Please check the theme park calendar for park opening times. Valid theme park admission and a park reservation for the same park on the same date are also required for Guests (ages 3+).

SOURCE Disneyland Resort