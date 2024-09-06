Disney's A Whole New Sound Full Album and Yellowcard's "A Whole New World" Video Out Now

Album Also Features Songs by New Found Glory, Plain White T's, Simple Plan, Bowling For Soup, Mayday Parade, Tokio Hotel, Boys Like Girls, We The Kings, LØLØ, Magnolia Park, and Meet Me @ The Altar

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, in celebration of the release of the highly anticipated album A Whole New Sound (available on Apple Music HERE, Amazon Music HERE, and Spotify HERE), Mickey Mouse and his friends are taking a magic carpet ride with the debut of the video for Yellowcard's powerful reimagining of "A Whole New World" from Disney's beloved classic Aladdin (1992). The band, along with featured vocalist Chrissy Costanza, inject a fresh dose of their signature sound into Jasmine and Aladdin's timeless tale of adventure and romance – view it now HERE.

"There is nothing in my life that keeps me in tune with my inner kid more than my love of Disney. So, it is my pleasure to tell that kid that he and his best buds are in a band that has a song on an official Disney release!" said Yellowcard vocalist Ryan Key. "From the moment this opportunity came up we had 'A Whole New World' in mind with the idea to feature our friend Chrissy Costanza. Her voice is so amazing and she definitely did Jasmine proud!"

Yellowcard will also be performing their new song along with some of their classics at Epcot on September 8 and 9 as part of this year's Eat to the Beat concert series.

"A Whole New Sound is a love letter to the pop-punk fans which blends the energetic spirit of the genre with the timeless nostalgia of Disney classics," said Tim Pennoyer, director, Brand Marketing, The Walt Disney Company.

A Whole New Sound Tracklist

"Part of Your World" from The Little Mermaid by New Found Glory "Remember Me" from Coco by Mayday Parade "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King by Simple Plan "I2I" from A Goofy Movie by Magnolia Park "A Whole New World" from Aladdin by Yellowcard "Go the Distance" from Hercules by We The Kings "Surface Pressure" from Encanto by Plain White T's "You've Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story by Meet Me @ The Altar "You'll Be in My Heart" from Tarzan by Boys Like Girls "Colors of the Wind" from Pocahontas by Tokio Hotel "Let It Go" from Frozen by LØLØ "Friend Like Me" from Aladdin by Bowling For Soup

The album's first single, Simple Plan's "Can You Feel The Love Tonight," is available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more) and the video can be viewed HERE. The second track released, Magnolia Park's "I2I," is available now on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music and more) and the accompanying video can be viewed HERE. Third single, New Found Glory's "Part of Your World," is available on all streaming platforms (including Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and more) and the video is viewable HERE. "Go the Distance" from We The Kings is available on Amazon, Spotify, Apple Music, and more, and the video is viewable HERE.

About Yellowcard

Yellowcard have remained at the forefront of the alternative rock revolution that launched them into the mainstream with their 2003 platinum-selling album Ocean Avenue, which celebrated its 20th Anniversary last year. Returning from a breakup is never easy, but Yellowcard have proven that after a six year absence, not only did the heart grow fonder upon their return but their audience grew exponentially as well. Their recent Summer 2023 tour was their biggest yet with the largest venues they have ever headlined at capacity, and their critically-hailed new EP Childhood Eyes landing them features in Rolling Stone, People, Forbes, Alternative Press, and a live performance on.

