Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" To Be Released in the 270-Degree Panoramic ScreenX Format

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX ( www.cj4dx.com ), the world's leading cinema technology company, with The Walt Disney Studios, today announced "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" will be released worldwide in the stunning 270-degree, panoramic ScreenX format, starting October 16, 2019. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in ScreenX will be releasing in more than 230 screens, across 26 countries, including 33 screens in the U.S. with Regal Cinemas, B&B Theatres and CGV Cinemas. The film opens in the U.S. on October 18th.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

ScreenX will expand key sequences of the film, projecting onto the left and right side walls of the auditorium, enveloping the audience and drawing the audience deeper into the cinematic experience of "Maleficent 2: Mistress of Evil." The lush landscape of the Moors, the fairytale kingdom of Ulstead and the enchanted dark forest will expand, giving audiences a wider view of the fantastical world on screen.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with The Walt Disney Studios to release 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' expanded and treated in the ScreenX format," said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "In ScreenX, we will be taking the film beyond the main screen, offering more of its stunning visuals and open up the world of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' in theaters for a fantastic cinematic experience."

ScreenX has quickly enhanced its international reach, successfully screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike, including a record of nine titles released in ScreenX this year with additional titles to be announced in the coming weeks. Past collaborations between Walt Disney Studios and CJ 4DPLEX in ScreenX include successful worldwide releases of "Captain Marvel," "Ant-Man and The Wasp," "Black Panther" and "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," altogether bringing in a record of $32M in the global box office.

"Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" will also be available in 4DX, another immersive technology from CJ 4DPLEX that feature motion seating and environmental effects ranging from water, scent, wind, fog, snow and more, elevating the 2D filmgoing experience into the fourth dimension. In the U.S., "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" in 4DX will be releasing with Regal Cinemas, Cinepolis, Marcus Theatres and CGV Cinemas.

About Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

In Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil," a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play. The years have been kind to Maleficent and Aurora. Their relationship, born of heartbreak, revenge and ultimately love, has flourished. Yet the hatred between man and the fairies still exists. Aurora's impending marriage to Prince Philip is cause for celebration in the kingdom of Ulstead and the neighboring Moors, as the wedding serves to unite the two worlds. When an unexpected encounter introduces a powerful new alliance, Maleficent and Aurora are pulled apart to opposing sides in a Great War, testing their loyalties and causing them to question whether they can truly be family. "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" stars Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Sam Riley, Harris Dickinson, Ed Skrein, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, Lesley Manville and Michelle Pfeiffer. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning from a story by Linda Woolverton, written by Linda Woolverton and Noah Harpster & Micah Fitzerman-Blue and produced by Joe Roth, Angelina Jolie and Duncan Henderson. Jeff Kirschenbaum, Matt Smith, Michael Vieira and Linda Woolverton are executive producers. See Disney's "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" when it hits theaters nationwide October 18, 2019.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include '4DX', 'ScreenX' and '4DX with ScreenX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

4DX provides moviegoers with an advanced, multi-sensory experience, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. More than 660 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. To date, more than 78,000 4DX seats operate in 682 auditoriums, spanning 65 countries.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theater technology used within a theatre setting, marking it as the most visually advanced theater experience of CJ 4DPLEX. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating a surrounding, panoramic, 270-degree viewing experience. To date, ScreenX has been installed in 252 screens around the world in 24 countries.

SOURCE CJ 4DPLEX

Related Links

http://www.cj4dx.com

