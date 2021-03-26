Disparities in CPR Use and Treatment for Opioid Misuse in Communities of Color

DALLAS, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During May, Women's History Month, the American Heart Association, the leading global voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, will convene a nationwide panel of leaders and activists to discuss health-related issues that adversely impact women in communities of color. In collaboration with the Association's Go Red for Women® movement, EmPOWERED to Serve™ will host an hour-long EmPOWERED Women Roundtable Series event: Disparities in Bystander CPR & Treatment for Opioid Misuse in Communities of Color, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 8 p.m. EST/7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. The livestreamed event is free and open to the public. Attendees can register at the EmPOWERED to Serve website.

Studies have shown significant disparities in bystander CPR rates and worse outcomes from cardiac arrest after overdose for people of color.1 This vital conversation aims to save lives by raising awareness and increasing the number of people trained in CPR in communities of color. Joining moderator Lydia T. Blanco, an award-winning journalist and media personality, will be

"Women carry an enormous burden as the gatekeepers of wellness and wellbeing for their families," said Paula Blackwell. "Vigilance in identifying and effectively addressing the mental and physical needs of minority women is the foundation for community health now and for generations to come. With the information and tools to make changes in their lives and to support those they care for, minority women are the fierce force for change and successful community health outcomes."

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association announced plans to invest more than $230 million over the next four years to support targeted initiatives and programs, while leading additional efforts to drive systemic public health change focused on improving health equity and tackling issues of health justice and structural racism head on.

