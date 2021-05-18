DispatchHealth Partners with AdventHealth to Deliver In-Home Medical Care

DENVER and ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth, a provider of in-home medical care, today announced a partnership with AdventHealth, one of the nation's largest faith-based health systems, to offer patients an expanded opportunity to receive care in the comfort of their own homes. The new service will help provide greater access, convenience and support for consumers and will initially be offered in several cities in Florida as well as the Kansas City metro area.

DispatchHealth has built a complete platform for delivering, coordinating, and providing medical care to patients in their homes. AdventHealth patients and providers in the Florida cities of Daytona Beach, Ocala and Orlando, as well as in Kansas City will now be able to request DispatchHealth's acute medical care for a wide range of common to complex injuries and illnesses including viral infections, COPD exacerbations, congestive heart failure and more . This partnership is an expansion of DispatchHealth's current operations in Tampa, Florida where the two organizations have been working together to provide in-home medical care. In all of the locations, patients can request care via phone, DispatchHealth's mobile app or website , and soon through the AdventHealth website and mobile app. Once requested, a medical team quickly arrives at the patient's home equipped with the necessary tools and treatments, no referral needed.

"Many health care providers have a strong desire to deliver home-based care, and DispatchHealth can provide a proven platform to quickly extend care outside of the typical clinic and hospital setting," said Dr. Mark Prather, CEO, and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We're thrilled to be AdventHealth's partner of choice in offering patients effective, convenient and affordable care at home. The developing partnership builds on AdventHealth's commitment to value-based care, and we look forward to bringing the service to even more markets."

Since its founding in 2013, DispatchHealth's unique model of care has proven to save an average of $1,100-1,700 per Acute Care visit. DispatchHealth will expand its in-home medical services with AdventHealth to offer convenient, safe and lower-cost medical care to more consumers.

"AdventHealth is driven to provide wholistic care to everyone and to remove any barriers that may prevent someone from receiving the care they need. We want to meet people where they are and bring personalized, high-acuity care to our patients' living rooms," said Lisa Musgrave, AdventHealth's vice president of home care administration and post-acute services. "We are excited to expand our home-based alternative care offerings to include this high-quality, high-value service and to integrate it with other innovations and investments AdventHealth is making in home health."

DispatchHealth is rapidly scaling to bring its in-home medical care to additional markets across the U.S. The company recently announced a $200 million Series D round of funding to help with these expansion plans. DispatchHealth also recently revealed an agreement with Humana to provide DispatchHealth's Advanced Care to Humana Medicare Advantage members in select cities across the country.

DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com .

DispatchHealth is building the world's largest in-home care system in order to deliver trusted and compassionate care to all. DispatchHealth offers on-demand acute care and an advanced level of medical care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own homes. DispatchHealth's emergency medicine and internal medicine trained medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems, EMS, employer groups and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits, hospital stays and readmissions. Acute care medical teams are available seven days a week, evenings and holidays and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

With a sacred mission of Extending the Healing Ministry of Christ, AdventHealth is a connected system of care for every stage of life and health. More than 80,000 skilled and compassionate caregivers in physician practices, hospitals, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, home health agencies and hospice centers provide individualized, wholistic care. A shared vision, common values, focus on whole-person health and commitment to making communities healthier unify the system's 50 hospital campuses and hundreds of care sites in diverse markets throughout almost a dozen states. For more information about AdventHealth, visit AdventHealth.com , or Facebook.com/AdventHealth.

