DispatchHealth's Traveling Flu Crew Helps Fight the Flu At Home

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchHealth , an on-demand provider of advanced medical care, is sending its Traveling Flu Crew to homes across the country this flu season to help treat the millions of people who will contract the illness. As soon as a person suspects they are sick, they can contact DispatchHealth to have a team of medical professionals arrive at their home in less than two hours to administer a rapid flu test, diagnose the patient and if necessary, provide IV fluids and prescribe medication. DispatchHealth's Traveling Flu Crew is currently available in 14 cities across the country and will expand to 17 cities by the end of 2019.

Last year's influenza outbreak was not only severe, but drawn out. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the 21-week season, from October - May, was the longest in 10 years. Additionally, more than 600,000 people sought treatment for the flu in emergency rooms despite the CDC advising against it . As people traveled to ERs and hospitals with chills, body aches, fever, headache and other symptoms, they put everyone who came within six feet at risk of contracting the illness.

DispatchHealth is an ideal solution for seniors and people who lack transportation, as well as people who are looking to avoid the waiting room at their doctor's office or the local ER. If a patient is feeling flu-like symptoms, they can call DispatchHealth's flu hotline (1-866-FLU-CREW or 1-866-358-2739) to discuss their symptoms over the phone and request care, or they can visit DispatchHealth's website or app . In less than two hours two qualified medical professionals, also known as the " Traveling Flu Crew " are sent to a person's home, office or place of need with all of the equipment and tools needed to treat complex cases. Each medical team consists of either a physician assistant or nurse practitioner, along with a medical technician and also an on-call physician. To provide a seamless care experience, immediately after the visit and with patient consent, providers share a detailed report to each patient's living community, home health agency and/or primary care physician.

The flu is especially dangerous for young children, seniors and those with chronic illnesses. Influenza is highly contagious and treatment at home can prevent the spread of the disease to these vulnerable patients. DispatchHealth is able to provide ER-level care for these complicated cases and more. Last year alone, DispatchHealth treated thousands of flu cases, with nearly one-fourth of all visits being flu-related during the 2018 - 2019 season.

"We want to make it as easy as possible for people who are sick with the flu to get help. Our Traveling Flu Crew is capable of treating an array of flu symptoms for higher needs patients living with chronic disease or who are above the age of 65," said Mark Prather, CEO and co-founder of DispatchHealth. "We are also a convenient and affordable solution for patients with trouble accessing care who feel like the ER is their only option."

In addition to the flu, DispatchHealth's medical teams regularly treat common to complex injuries, illnesses and conditions including urinary tract infections, migraines, respiratory infections, sprains and fractures, joint or back pain and much more. A visit with DispatchHealth typically costs one-tenth of the price of a visit to the ER and patients pay an average of $5-$50 depending on their insurance plan . If patients are uninsured, DispatchHealth accepts a flat fee of $275, which includes any medications administered and lab tests during the visit, as well as procedures performed. DispatchHealth is partnered with most insurance companies and handles billing directly with those companies.

DispatchHealth is rapidly expanding across the country, with plans to open new markets in Southern and additional Northwestern states by the end of 2019. DispatchHealth is open seven days a week, 365 days a year, including holidays. For more information, including market hours and areas of service visit DispatchHealth.com

About DispatchHealth

DispatchHealth is redefining healthcare delivery to offer on-demand care for people of all ages in the comfort of their own home. DispatchHealth's board-certified medical teams are equipped with all the tools necessary to treat common to complex injuries and illnesses. DispatchHealth works closely with payers, providers, health systems and others to deliver care in the home to reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and hospital readmissions. A visit with DispatchHealth typically costs 80-90 percent less than the average emergency room visit. Medical teams are available during the day and also on weekends, evenings and holidays, and can be requested via app, online or a quick phone call. DispatchHealth is partnered with most major insurance companies. For more information, visit DispatchHealth.com.

