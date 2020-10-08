DispatchTrack Launches Industry-First Pickup Logistics Optimization

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DispatchTrack, a last-mile logistics technology company that empowers businesses to upgrade the customer experience via its SaaS platform, today announced a first-of-its-kind contactless pickup logistics optimization solution.

The solution enables retailers of big and bulky goods in industries like building supplies, furniture, and appliances to integrate safe and seamless customer pickup experience at warehouse locations. Differing from curbside pickup solutions retailers are rolling out at stores, DispatchTrack's pickup logistics optimization focuses on warehouse pickup only. Since 27% of Buy Online Pickup in Store (BOPIS) orders being collected via curbside pickup, the need for an updated approach was sped up by the pandemic and a need to avoid inefficiencies and safety concerns. However, the workflow implemented by pickup logistics optimization will be long-lasting in DispatchTrack's offering.

DispatchTrack's contact-free pickup solution allows an end-customer to schedule their pickup time slots at a warehouse, streamlining the flow of customers and the workflow of the warehouse to pick and prep the item(s). The automated system also allows customers to notify the warehouse of their arrival and the warehouse to route them to the right pick-up spot. This reduces the risk of transmitting COVID between customers and warehouse workers, which promotes better health and mitigates the risk of disruptions to warehouse operations. This contact-free pickup solution is made possible via DispatchTrack's last-mile logistics technology, which includes route optimization, real-time tracking, and ETA.

"Innovating to provide the best possible customer service experience via last-mile logistics is our forte. Although prompted by the immediate challenges presented by the pandemic, we are committed to the longevity of pickup logistics optimization as yet another way to provide the businesses we work with the ability to seamlessly integrate a more customer-oriented solution into their workflows," said co-founder and CEO of DispatchTrack, Satish Natarajan. "Managing customer demand and newly imposed safety regulations is a lot for organizations and our goal is to simplify the process across the board while imparting lasting impact on their end-customers."

DispatchTrack began offering contactless pickup in 2020 and now provides this solution across the platform in 9 locations in the U.S. Participating customers are utilizing this solution as a way to mitigate risk and exceed customer expectations. Enterprise-scale clients are rolling out the solution as a way to deal with the immediate challenges of COVID-19, and for the future benefits of a streamlined pickup logistics system.

DispatchTrack's last-mile logistics technology encompasses end-to-end functionality for self-scheduling, route optimization, customer communication, contactless delivery, real-time tracking and ETA, proof of delivery, and delivery network intelligence and analytics. Complexities such as the volume of transactions, number of handoff points, and real-time traffic make it hard for delivery companies and service organizations to meet the new demands of customers and stay competitive, which is where DispatchTrack's technology and services stand out.

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is a last-mile logistics technology company that empowers businesses to optimize the customer experience from the moment of purchase to delivery through a machine learning-powered system that optimizes routes, facilitates communications with customers, and predicts ETAs for optimal delivery performance and experience. Founded in 2010, the company is leading a revolution in last-mile logistics that elevates the customer experience and puts visibility at the forefront. Backed by Spectrum Equity, DispatchTrack is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

