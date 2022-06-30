DispatchTrack Wins Supply & Demand Chain Executive Award for Top Supply Chain Projects

Spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions

CAMPBELL, Calif., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive , the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected DispatchTrack , the leading solution provider of right-time delivery management software, as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2022.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across a range of supply chain functions.

"The past 18 months have been a tumultuous time for U.S. supply chains," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "But, the core reason today's supply chains haven't completely fallen apart is because solutions providers have been working diligently to partner with customers and clients to streamline processes, implement emerging technology and deliver results that improve bottom lines and the environment. For many of these collaborations, it's about achieving full visibility, complete forecasting, end-to-end leverage and the ultimate in sustainability."

"We're honored and proud to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive with this award. It truly reflects the incredible growth and success we've achieved together with our customers," said Satish Natarajan, DispatchTrack co-founder and CEO. "In the case of this project, we partnered with the customer to attain their vision for a new centralized hub where customers can receive all of the information and interaction they need, including the ability to see orders, schedule and reschedule deliveries, and track delivery statuses. Implementation was fast and easy, and we dramatically increased last mile efficiencies all while ensuring orders were delivered within the time windows promised."

