DispatchTrack's Shailu Satish Receives 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

This award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network.

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain, selected Shailu Satish, DispatchTrack co-founder and COO, as a recipient of its 2022 Women in Supply Chain award.

The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company's supply chain network. This year's list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all of whom have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today's—and tomorrow's—challenges.

"I am honored to be recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive with this award and to stand among the growing number of women leading our industry," said Satish. "Every year I see more and more women looking to the supply chain industry as a vehicle for growth and achievement. I'm thrilled to work alongside many of them and to continue to help our customers and clients streamline their last mile delivery challenges."

"When I launched this award three years ago, I was prepared for an uphill battle. I was envisioning a long road ahead in getting the supply chain industry educated enough as to why it was important to recognize women in the supply chain. But, this award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform," says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I'm so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I'm proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends. I'm proud to interview them, support them and help promote their journey. And, I hope to see all of this year's and past years' winners at our upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum."

Go to https://sdce.me/7wmmgj to view the full list of 2022 Women in Supply Chain winners. Go to www.SDCExec.com/awards to learn more about upcoming Supply & Demand Chain Executive awards. And, register for Supply & Demand Chain Executive's upcoming Women in Supply Chain Forum at http://womeninsupplychainforum.com .

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the only supply chain publication covering the entire global supply chain, focusing on trucking, warehousing, packaging, procurement, risk management, professional development and more. Supply & Demand Chain Executive and sister publication Food Logistics are also home to L.I.N.K. podcast channel, SCNSummit.com, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com, the Women in Supply Chain Forum and more. Go to www.SDCExec.com to learn more.

About DispatchTrack

DispatchTrack is the global leader in last mile delivery solutions, helping top brands around the globe power successful deliveries 180 million times a year. Since 2010, DispatchTrack's scalable SaaS platform has made delivery organizations more connected, agile, and intelligent using highly configurable capabilities designed to empower better delivery management from end to end. Our proprietary AI-powered routing algorithm ensures 98% ETA accuracy in last mile deliveries, and we're constantly innovating to improve performance and better serve our 2,000+ global customers, including Walmart, Coca-Cola, Ashley, Ferguson Enterprises, Cargill, McCain Foods, and many others. When businesses make promises to their customers—DispatchTrack makes sure they deliver.

