Dispensary of Hope Launches "Hope Alliance" Campaign with Support from Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal's Commitment Helps Support a Reliable Supply of Essential Medicines for Uninsured and Underserved Patients Nationwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispensary of Hope announced the launch of its national "Hope Alliance" campaign this year, a strategic initiative designed to expand access to high-quality, longer-dated medications for low-income and uninsured patients across the United States. One of the first manufacturers to commit its support of this effort is Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Amneal), which has made a significant new commitment to the campaign's planned giving model to help ensure a reliable and steady supply of critical chronic care therapies.

Image of patient - Valbai

The Hope Alliance campaign marks a shift in charitable distribution by moving beyond traditional donations of short-dated or surplus inventory. By contributing longer-dated medications from current production, participating manufacturers like Amneal help create a more predictable and sustainable supply chain for patients who depend on ongoing treatment for chronic conditions.

The Human Impact: Valbai's Story

Amneal joins a growing coalition of healthcare leaders working to break down financial barriers, ensuring that a patient's economic circumstances do not dictate their health outcomes.

The necessity of a reliable medication supply is best understood through the lives of the patients served. Valbai, a grandmother and long-time patient within the Dispensary of Hope network, faced the harrowing reality of managing severe chronic conditions without insurance. For years, the high cost of her prescriptions meant choosing between her health and basic necessities.

"When I didn't have the medicine, I was very sick. I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything," Valbai recalls. "The Dispensary of Hope gave me a second life. Because of the medicine, I can play with my grandkids. I can be a mother and a grandmother again."

For patients like Valbai, "access" isn't just about a single bottle of pills—it's about the consistency of that supply. Without the steady flow of medication provided by the Hope Alliance campaign, patients often face treatment gaps that can lead to emergency room visits or worsening health outcomes.

Expanding Access to Essential Medicines

Amneal's participation in the campaign reflects its commitment to expanding access to affordable, high-quality medicines and helping ensure a reliable supply of essential treatments for underserved patients.

"At Amneal, we believe medicines should not be a privilege – they should be accessible to all. We work hard to help ensure that every person gets the medicines they need from essential treatments to innovative therapies," said Chirag Patel, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Amneal. "Through our longstanding partnership with Dispensary of Hope, we are doing our part to break down access barriers for uninsured and underserved patients across the country. It also reflects impactful execution against our broader purpose of expanding access to affordable, high-quality medicines and supporting the patients and communities we serve."

A Sustainable Path Forward for Patient Care

The planned giving initiative is designed to:

Stabilize the supply of essential medications often missing from surplus-only models.

of essential medications often missing from surplus-only models. Improve patient adherence by providing a consistent source of maintenance therapies.

by providing a consistent source of maintenance therapies. Bridge healthcare gaps by redirecting high-quality inventory to safety-net clinics.

by redirecting high-quality inventory to safety-net clinics. Foster health equity for the hundreds of thousands of uninsured patients served by the Dispensary of Hope network.

"Access to medication should never be uncertain," says Justin Holder, Director of Supply Chain for Dispensary of Hope. "Through the 'Hope Alliance' campaign, we are inviting partners to engage in a more intentional way. Amneal's commitment is a vital part of this effort, ensuring that patients can rely on their treatments consistently over time, which is the foundation of long-term health and stability."

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company committed to making healthy possible. Through its broad portfolio of generic, specialty, biosimilar and injectable medicines, Amneal helps meet critical patient needs and expand access to affordable, high-quality treatments. The Company operates a diversified manufacturing and R&D network and is focused on delivering reliable supply and long-term value for patients, customers and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

About Dispensary of Hope

Dispensary of Hope is a national nonprofit organization and charitable wholesale distributor of donated pharmaceuticals. It improves health outcomes for low-income and uninsured patients by providing a consistent, reliable supply of essential medications at no cost through a nationwide network of safety-net providers. For more information, visit https://dispensaryofhope.org.

SOURCE Dispensary of Hope