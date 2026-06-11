Ritedose Commits to National "Hope Alliance" Campaign to Support Uninsured Patients

Leader in unit dose sterile medications pledges long-term supply of critical respiratory medications to stabilize care for vulnerable populations

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispensary of Hope announced the launch of its national "Hope Alliance" campaign this year, a strategic initiative designed to expand access to essential, longer-dated medications for low-income and uninsured patients across the United States. Joining this effort is The Ritedose Corporation (Ritedose), which has made a significant new commitment to the campaign's planned giving model to help ensure a reliable supply of life-sustaining respiratory therapies.

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The Hope Alliance campaign marks a shift in charitable distribution by moving beyond traditional donations of short-dated or surplus inventory. By contributing longer-dated medications from current production, participating manufacturers like Ritedose help create a more predictable and sustainable supply chain for the most vulnerable populations.

Ritedose joins a growing coalition of pharmaceutical leaders, including Viatris, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Aurobindo Pharma, Hikma Pharmaceuticals and others, who are working to ensure that a patient's financial circumstances do not dictate their health outcomes.

The Human Impact: Valbai's Story

The necessity of a reliable medication supply is best understood through the lives of the patients served. Valbai, a grandmother and long-time patient within the Dispensary of Hope network, faced the harrowing reality of managing severe chronic conditions without insurance. For years, the high cost of her prescriptions meant choosing between her health and other basic necessities.

"When I didn't have the medicine, I was very sick. I couldn't walk, I couldn't do anything," Valbai recalls. "The Dispensary of Hope gave me a second life. Because of the medicine, I can play with my grandkids. I can be a mother and a grandmother again."

For patients like Valbai, "access" isn't just about a single bottle of pills—it's about the consistency of that supply. Without the steady flow of medication provided by the Hope Alliance campaign, patients often face "treatment gaps" that can lead to emergency room visits or permanent health declines.

Honor the Patient: Ritedose's Mission in Action

Ritedose's participation in the campaign is rooted in its core mission: "We help patients get the medications they need to live their best lives." As a specialist in Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology, Ritedose is a critical link in the supply chain for respiratory and ophthalmic medications.

President and CEO of Ritedose Jody Chastain emphasizes that the company's work is driven by a "patient-first" philosophy:

"At Ritedose, we operate under the principle of 'honoring the patient'—seeing the real person behind every dose we manufacture. We know that for someone with a chronic respiratory condition, there is zero margin for error when it comes to having their medication on hand. By committing to the 'Hope Alliance' campaign, we are moving beyond traditional charity to create a sustainable, predictable lifeline. It's an honor and privilege to lend our resources to ensure that patients like Valbai can breathe easier and focus on their families rather than where their next dose will come from."

At Ritedose, the patient is at the center of everything it does, the company's "why." Every decision — from manufacturing processes to quality standards to employee development — ties back to the people who rely on the drugs manufactured by Ritedose. The patient-first belief serves as both a cultural foundation and a guiding principle, connecting the company's manufacturing operations, leadership approach and community investments to a larger mission of improving patient access and outcomes.

A Sustainable Path Forward for Patient Care

The planned giving initiative is designed to:

Stabilize the supply of essential medications often missing from surplus-only models.

of essential medications often missing from surplus-only models. Improve patient adherence by providing a consistent source of maintenance therapies.

by providing a consistent source of maintenance therapies. Reduce pharmaceutical waste by redirecting viable inventory to high-need safety-net clinics.

by redirecting viable inventory to high-need safety-net clinics. Foster health equity for the hundreds of thousands of uninsured patients served by the Dispensary of Hope network.

"Access to medication should never be uncertain," says Justin Holder, Director of Supply Chain for Dispensary of Hope. "Through the 'Hope Alliance' campaign, we are inviting partners to engage in a more intentional way. Ritedose's commitment is a vital part of this effort, ensuring that patients can rely on their treatments consistently over time, which is the foundation of long-term health and stability."

Dispensary of Hope delivers medicine to over 300 nonprofit health system pharmacies and clinics nationwide. Operating a secure, closed-loop charitable distribution system, the organization ensures that donated medications are handled with the highest standards of compliance and safety.

This year's pledge builds on Ritedose's previous support for Dispensary of Hope. In 2023, Ritedose donated more than 124,000 doses of inhaled medications. The following year, Ritedose increased its support with a pledge of 1 million doses of essential respiratory medications for low-income and chronically ill patients across the country.

"We have a responsibility to support patients, and our partnership with Dispensary of Hope is one meaningful way we can advance that commitment," Chastain adds.

About The Ritedose Corporation

Ritedose is the largest sterile contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the US specializing in sterile Blow Fill Seal (BFS) technology that ensures sterile, consistent, and safe unit dose delivery. The company's process guides the development of molecules from clinical trials to commercialization of branded and generic inhalation and ophthalmic medications. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Ritedose partners with leading pharmaceutical companies to deliver safe, effective, and reliable medications that improve patient outcomes. For more information visit Ritedose.com

About Dispensary of Hope

Dispensary of Hope is a national nonprofit organization and charitable wholesale distributor of donated pharmaceuticals. It improves health outcomes for low-income and uninsured patients by providing a consistent, reliable supply of essential medications at no cost through a nationwide network of safety-net providers. For more information, visit https://dispensaryofhope.org.

SOURCE Dispensary of Hope