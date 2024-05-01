Dispersive, a Leader in Secure Networking Transformations, Adds Renowned Cybersecurity Expert Rahul Kashyap to Board of Directors

ROSWELL, Ga., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispersive, a leading provider of secure networking solutions, today announced the appointment of Rahul Kashyap, a highly respected cybersecurity industry leader, to its board of directors. Kashyap brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Dispersive, further strengthening the company's position in the rapidly evolving cybersecurity landscape.

Dispersive offers a revolutionary approach to networking, enabling organizations to securely connect digital applications and services across any network infrastructure. The company's patented Dispersive™ Stealth Networking dynamically splits session-level IP traffic at the edge device into smaller, independent, and individually encrypted packet streams. These streams travel across multiple channels in the cloud and converge at the destination to deliver enhanced security, reliability, and performance with minimal operations effort.

Rahul Kashyap is a highly accomplished cybersecurity expert with a proven track record of innovation and leadership. Currently serving as the GM/VP and CISO at Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), Kashyap previously held the position of President and CEO at Awake Security, a leading cybersecurity disruptor. Throughout his career, he has been instrumental in building several key security technologies that are protecting enterprises, governments and critical infrastructure. He pioneered AI-based endpoint and network security technologies critical for security operations. He has been awarded several patents for his innovations and is a featured speaker at major cybersecurity events.

"Dispersive's groundbreaking approach to secure networking is a game-changer in the industry," said Rahul Kashyap. "I am thrilled to join the board and contribute to the company's mission of revolutionizing how organizations protect their critical assets and data in this era of unprecedented threat. With it's exceptional team, Dispersive is poised for tremendous growth, and I look forward to being part of this exciting journey."

"Rahul Kashyap is a visionary leader in the cybersecurity space, and we are honored to have him join our board of directors," said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive. "His deep expertise, strategic insights, and passion for innovation especially in National Security and Defense will be invaluable as we continue to transform the way organizations approach secure networking. Rahul's guidance will be instrumental in driving our growth and solidifying our position as a market leader."

Kashyap's appointment to the board of advisors comes at a time of significant growth and momentum for Dispersive. The company recently announced SOC2 compliance, was recognized by Gartner as an innovative technology and emerging leader in Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) and bolstered its leadership team with seasoned experts from security, intelligence, networking, and world-class SaaS product companies who have been category leaders.

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc

Dispersive Stealth Networking is a modern way to keep networks secure, resilient, and high-performance. Designed for today's apps, users, and data, it is a step up from the usual security measures like VPNs and firewalls, providing a strong, easy-to-manage solution that works well for any size organization. Originating from DARPA and with 53 patents granted including 11 internationally, the solution has been validated across the Special Forces and the Intelligence Community. The company is now rapidly expanding across Federal and Commercial Critical Infrastructure sectors such as communications, energy / utilities, financial services, healthcare, and others.

Dispersive is the stealth networking company that offers no-compromise network performance and reliability with low operational complexity, so service providers seeking secure platform transformation can protect their customers and reputation.

