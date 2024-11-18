Dispersive Appoints Cybersecurity Visionary Lawrence Pingree as Vice President - Technical Marketing

Veteran Cybersecurity Leader to Spearhead Strategic Marketing and Strengthen Dispersive's Stealth Networking Solutions Amid Evolving Cyber Threats

ROSWELL, Ga., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispersive, an innovative leader in Stealth Networking technology, is proud to announce the appointment of Lawrence Pingree as Vice President - Technical Marketing. Pingree, a seasoned cybersecurity executive with a distinguished track record at Gartner and across the industry, will play a pivotal role in propelling Dispersive's mission to redefine secure communications and bolster global cybersecurity resilience.

A Proven Leader in Cybersecurity

With nearly 30 years of impactful experience, Lawrence Pingree has cemented his reputation as a thought leader and influential figure in the cybersecurity field. During his tenure at Gartner, Pingree held multiple executive positions, including Vice President Emerging Technologies and Trends - Cloud and Endpoint Security, Managing Vice President of Emerging Technologies - Security & Risk, and Research Vice President - Security Technologies. His strategic oversight and visionary research significantly shaped the understanding and evolution of critical cybersecurity technology.

Pingree's contributions include publishing over 300 influential research notes, introducing groundbreaking concepts such as Security as a Service (SaaS), Software-Defined WAN (SD-WAN), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR), Threat Intelligence Platforms (TIP), Threat Intelligence Gateways (TIG) and Secure Internet Gateways (SIG). His work provided key strategic and tactical guidance to technology providers and end-users alike, empowering them to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape.

In addition to his corporate roles, Pingree's professional affiliations have included serving as Vice President of the Digital Forensics Association, being an active member of the Silicon Valley chapter of the Information Systems Security Association (ISSA) and contributing to the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). These roles underscore his commitment to advancing cybersecurity knowledge and practice at both organizational and community levels.

Joining Forces with Dispersive

"Joining Dispersive is an opportunity to align my passion for cybersecurity with a company that embodies true innovation in secure networking," said Pingree. "Dispersive's approach to preemptive, quantum-resistant cybersecurity uniquely positions it to address the urgent and evolving needs of our hyperconnected world. I am excited to contribute to the company's mission to safeguard global communications through cutting-edge, adaptable solutions."

Dispersive's Stealth Networking solutions leverage military-grade tactics to ensure data in transit is secure and protected against advanced threats, including nation-state actors and complex supply chain attacks. By constructing virtual, active/active multipath mesh networks with rolling encryption keys and granular access controls, Dispersive offers unmatched security, resilience, and performance. The software-only solution can be globally deployed in minutes, requiring minimal operational overhead and seamlessly integrating with existing infrastructure.

"With Lawrence's deep expertise and leadership, Dispersive is positioned to not only reinforce our technological innovation but also scale our customer and market impact," said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive. "His proven ability to introduce and drive new ideas and technologies makes him ideal to drive our strategic marketing initiatives and help safeguard our critical infrastructure customers."

About Dispersive

Dispersive is a pioneering provider of secure networking software, focused on preemptive cybersecurity and Stealth Networking. Inspired by military strategies, Dispersive's technology ensures unmatched data security, obfuscation, and network performance. With solutions like DispersiveCloud and DispersiveFabric, the company empowers organizations to operate securely and confidently in an environment where cybersecurity threats driven by hyperconnectivity, generative AI, and quantum computing are at an all-time high. For more information on Dispersive and its innovative approach to cybersecurity, visit www.dispersive.io.

