Dispersive Holdings, Inc. Successfully Achieves SOC2 Compliance

ROSWELL, Ga., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dispersive Holdings announced today the successful completion of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 [Type I] audit, achieving compliance with the leading industry standards for customer data security. This achievement shows Dispersive's ongoing commitment to providing a secure data environment for our customers.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), a SOC 2 information security standard is a report that validates controls relevant to security, availability, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

The audit was completed with the help of Johanson Group LLP, a premier certification body helping organizations to obtain and maintain global compliance standards. Johanson Group attested to Dispersive's information security controls meeting the leading industry standards for secure networking. Johanson Group specializes in SOC 2 audits and provides audit and professional services to public and private companies, large and small, in a variety of industries.

SOC 2 has a rigorous requirement on how companies handle customer data and information, so compliance guarantees there are established and implemented organizational practices in place to safeguard customer data.

"Dispersive's customers put their trust in us, and as we continue to innovate, we want to maintain the highest standards of safety and security for them to run their mission critical operations," said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO, Dispersive Holdings, Inc. "This is one of the many ways Dispersive plans to earn and retain that trust."

At its core, Dispersive Stealth Networking delivers no-compromise secure networking to industries such as government, critical network infrastructure providers, communications providers, financial services and manufacturing. Data integrity and security is a fundamental part of how Dispersive manages user identity and data. SOC2 Type I compliance represents a commitment that secure systems and controls are maintained by Dispersive on an ongoing basis.

About Dispersive Holdings, Inc

Dispersive Stealth Networking is a modern way to keep networks secure, resilient and high-performance, designed for today's apps, users, and data. It's a step up from the usual security measures like VPNs and firewalls, providing a strong, easy-to-manage solution that works well for size of operators, even in the toughest situations. Originating from DARPA with 53 patents granted including 11 internationally, 6 more pending and with validation across Special Forces and the Intelligence Community, the company is now rapidly expanding across Federal and Commercial Critical Infrastructure sectors such as Communications, Energy / Utilities, financial services, Healthcare, and others.

For service providers seeking secure platform transformation, Dispersive is the stealth networking company that offers no-compromise network performance and reliability with low operational complexity, so you can protect your customers and reputation.

Dispersive Holdings Contact:

Sue Ellen Nicks

Director of Operations 470-865-7029

[email protected]

SOURCE Dispersive Holdings, Inc.