Displace reimagines the future of TV at CES 2026 with the first AI-native TV

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its successful CES 2025 appearance , Displace , the creator of the world's first wireless television, today announced its return to CES 2026 , the world's most powerful consumer tech event. During the annual conference on Jan. 6-9, 2026, Displace will showcase its new products, including Pro TV 2, the first AI-native TV, and conduct live demos of its AI features, signaling that the future of TV goes beyond passive entertainment.

Pro TV 2 arrives as the demand for TVs to do more, including function like phones, increases . Consumers want more interactive TV experiences, such as direct purchasing opportunities, highly personalized content and productivity tools, and Pro TV 2 delivers, with powerful, privacy-first, multimodal intelligence directly on the wall. This innovative product's dedicated native NPUs and TPUs enable local AI processing for voice and gesture control, personalized content using computer vision and fine-tuned local models. Coupled with the OS 2.0, the system transforms the TV from a passive display into an intelligent, ambient computing hub.

Displace will be at Booth #21626 in the CES exhibit hall demonstrating Pro TV 2's AI-enabled capabilities, which include:

Pause-to-shop : When a video is paused, the TV surfaces relevant products from the scene based on the user's personal preferences, powered by a blend of the cloud and native AI.

: When a video is paused, the TV surfaces relevant products from the scene based on the user's personal preferences, powered by a blend of the cloud and native AI. Personalized video news agent : CES attendees will have the opportunity to select their favorite text-based media sources (like The Verge or TechCrunch), and the TV will automatically create personalized video news channels based on those outlets' content and user preferences.

: CES attendees will have the opportunity to select their favorite text-based media sources (like The Verge or TechCrunch), and the TV will automatically create personalized video news channels based on those outlets' content and user preferences. Live conversational search : Using the controller's voice button, attendees will be invited to ask the TV to find anything they're looking for in a natural, conversational way, such as a specific movie clip. The system will understand the request, locate the content and play it.

: Using the controller's voice button, attendees will be invited to ask the TV to find anything they're looking for in a natural, conversational way, such as a specific movie clip. The system will understand the request, locate the content and play it. Gesture control : Its on-device computer vision detects gestures and recognizes faces to easily control the TV without the controller.

: Its on-device computer vision detects gestures and recognizes faces to easily control the TV without the controller. Second screen experience on Controller 2.0: As attendees browse or watch content, related information and interactive controls appear on the controller's display, instantly syncing with the TV in real time.

Privacy is one of consumers' biggest AI pain points, with 84% being concerned about their data going public . Many AI features require users to connect their personal accounts to AI products and services or store their data in the cloud, which deters adoption.

But with Pro TV 2's local NPUs and TPUs and Displace's proprietary browser-based OS architecture, sensitive personal information stays on the device, giving users personalized intelligence without sacrificing privacy.

Pro TV 2's features also include:

65-inch 4K OLED with double the luminance of Pro TV 1

Dedicated local NPUs and TPUs to process on-device AI

Browser-based OS 2.0 with deeper AI integration

Computer vision, enabling gesture control and face recognition

Conversational search with voice controller

Second screen experience on Controller 2.0

Voice assistant capabilities

Adjustable dual camera that can be pushed inside the TV for added privacy

"Displace is redefining TV with a cutting edge, true smart screen, using built-in AI chips that deliver true ambient experiences without compromising user privacy," said Balaji Krishnan, founder and CEO of Displace. "The Pro TV 2 unlocks highly personalized AI experiences that feel effortless and intuitive, paving the way for a new era where the TV becomes a true smart computer on your wall."

The Pro TV 2 will be available for purchase during CES.

To learn more, visit Dispace at Booth #21626 in LVCC, Central Hall.

