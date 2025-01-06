Displace TV Unveils Displace Pro and Displace Basic at CES 2025: The World's First Truly Wireless 4K TVs with All-in-One Entertainment and Productivity Hubs

Next-Gen Models Feature an All-New AI Agent-Driven Operating System and Immersive Audio at LVCC Central Hall #21623

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Displace , the creator of the world's first truly wireless television, is continuing to disrupt the industry with the launch of the Displace Pro and Displace Basic at CES. This year, Displace is bringing all-in-one entertainment and productivity hubs that go beyond the traditional TV experience. Both models offer a sleek, cable-free design, and revolutionary new features powered by Displace OS, an all-new AI Agent-driven operating system that will redefine how Displace users interact with their TVs and perform tasks easier than ever before.

These next-generation 4K TVs are powered by two long-lasting, rechargeable Li-ion batteries, ensuring a truly wireless experience that eliminates the clutter of cords and cables. Consumers can either mount the TV on a wall in just 10 seconds without tools or drilling or place it on a table using the all-new concealed push-to-pop legs. The innovative design makes it ideal for any space, whether it's your living room, kitchen, office, or even your patio.

Reinvented Internal and External Design

Displace Pro and Displace Basic introduce Displace OS, a built-in AI Agent-driven operating system that can handle tasks across connected accounts – from streaming and productivity to ridesharing and food delivery – with simple voice commands. Displace OS transforms Displace TVs into productivity powerhouses that bring value beyond entertainment. Supported by an 8-Core Intel CPU, Pro and Basic models deliver exceptional performance and ensure all data is safely stored on the device. Displace offers expanded capabilities compared to competitors, enabling users to do productivity tasks like sending emails by voice commands or even connect a wireless keyboard and mouse to complete a project.

"Our bespoke Pro and Basic models represent a significant leap forward in TV technology," said Balaji Krishnan, the founder and CEO of Displace. "Our disruptive OS combined with the innovative Displace Agents makes Displace the first TV to feature revolutionary hardware and software tightly integrated. With enhanced internal processing, Displace offers more than just entertainment, and transforms the TV into an all-in-one productivity hub."

Audio that Doubles as Extra Battery Life

Also new this year, a sleek, dual-purpose Displace soundbar and speakers that not only delivers immersive audio but also extends the TV's battery life 150+ hours. Viewers can enjoy uninterrupted viewing or listening without worrying about recharging. Displace Pro comes with a complementary soundbar, or it can be purchased separately with Displace Basic. For added versatility, multiple Displace Pro models can be connected to create a custom video wall, with simultaneous streaming capabilities, to deliver an entirely new entertainment experience.

Displace Pro now offers concealed charging ports and HDMI connections, keeping the clean aesthetic while maintaining the wireless functionality that defines the Displace lineup. Easily control Displace models with your voice, the wave of a hand, or the Multi-Touch Control Device that also doubles as a second screen for additional viewing. Gesture-based control is reserved for select actions, such as pause and play.

Displace Pro and Basic are both offered in 55-inch and 27-inch models. Exclusively during CES, all Displace models will be available for pre-order for $1,000 off the original price. During CES, Pro models can be ordered in 55-inch for $4,999 or 27-inch for $2,999, while the Basic models will be available in 55-inch for $2,499 or 27-inch for $1,499. All models are available for pre-order with shipping expected to begin March 28, 2025.

For media at CES, see these cutting-edge new models for yourself at Pepcom on Monday, January 6 and at booth #21623 in Central Hall Tuesday, January 7 through Friday, January 10. For more information about the next generation Displace lineup, visit https://displace.tv/.

About Displace TV

Established in 2022, Displace is a leading innovator in the television and home entertainment industry. Known for creating the world's first truly wireless TV, Displace is revolutionizing the way consumers interact with their screens, offering an unprecedented combination of cutting-edge design, smart technology, and AI-powered features. Unlike anything else on the market, Displace's 4K TVs are super lightweight, transportable, and can be easily secured to any surface with no mounting required, using proprietary active-loop vacuum technology. For more information, visit https://displace.tv/ .

