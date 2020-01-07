Display Pack Announces Andrew Blackmore as Next President

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Display Pack, a leader in custom and stock, food, retail and industrial thermoformed packaging, announced that it has appointed Andrew Blackmore as the next President. This change of leadership has been effective as of January 1st, 2020.

New President/CEO, Andrew Blackmore

Mr. Blackmore brings 17+ years of industry experience and success to his new role, most recently serving as the company's Vice President of Sales & Marketing. "Thanks to Victor Hansen's guidance, our great team and many clients, Display Pack continues to be well positioned for a dynamic future. I am grateful for the opportunity to lead such a company as ours." – Andrew Blackmore.

Victor Hansen has been Display Pack's President/CEO since 2004 and will continue to serve on the Board of Directors. Mr. Hansen has lead the company through many positive changes and growth over the years, – most notably the company's move from Grand Rapids, MI, to a world-class manufacturing facility in Cedar Springs, MI, in 2016.

About Display Pack

Display Pack, a privately held leader in thermoformed packaging, was founded in 1967 with the radical idea of creating both a custom product and experience to best serve its customers. Display Pack's vast past experience in the packaging industry includes printing, contract packaging, and thermoforming. Today, its hundreds of employees utilize their expertise to specialize in delivering superior thermoformed products to its worldwide customer base. Visit www.displaypack.com to learn more about Display Pack.

Contact: Leah Sremba

Phone: 616-451-3061

Email: 231942@email4pr.com

SOURCE Display Pack

Related Links

http://www.displaypack.com

