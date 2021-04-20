Displays Matter - Customers can't buy what's not there.

RFID and in-store displays

No matter what changes in the world of retail, some things remain the same. While trends change, like how we shop, it is still about having the right products, in the right place, at the right time.



Physical stores still have their part to play in the future of retail. For instance, most shoppers (85%) in the US prefer to touch and feel a product before making a decision 1.



Stores remain one of the most visible parts of a retailer's business and provide a direct point of contact between brand and customer.



That's why the design and layout of a store is so important to brands. Like all brands, retailers want to get their brand message across to shoppers, and they do this through store design and display compliance.



Display difficulties

Displays matter. Over three quarters (76%) of purchasing decisions are made in store2, so how a retailer displays the products they are selling is vital.

Many retailers allow individual store managers discretion on how and where they display certain items. Others send basic planograms instructing what should be on display. There is no guarantee that a store manager will do this well. Research from 2016 shows that over half (58%) of the time stores are failing to execute displays as planned3.

DOWNLOAD WHITE PAPER NOW:

https://checkpointsystems.com/us/reports/display-compliance/

Checkpoint Systems has been delivering retail solutions for over 50 years.

SOURCE Checkpoint Systems, Inc.

