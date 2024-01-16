Disposable Respirator Market to grow by USD 878.57 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 41% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The disposable respirator market is expected to grow by USD 878.57 million from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by type (N-series, P-series, and R-series), end-user (healthcare, manufacturing, construction, oil and gas, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Strict worker safety regulations and substantial compensation for workplace accidents have led to increased adoption of respiratory protection equipment in the region. Moreover, the surge in manufacturing activities to meet growing consumer demand in the US is a crucial factor driving market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Disposable Respirator Market 2023-2027

Company Profile:

3M Co., AERO PRO Co. Ltd., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Alpha Solway Ltd., Ansell Ltd., Avantor Inc., Bunzl Plc, Cardinal Health Inc., Draegerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, Gateway Safety Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Kowa Co. Ltd., Makrite, Moldex Metric Inc., Prestige Ameritech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Shanghai Gangkai Purification Products Co. Ltd., The Gerson Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

3M Co. - The company offers disposable respirators such as Health Care Particulate Respirators, Medical Respirators, and Particulate Respirators.

Disposable Respirator Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market share growth by the N-series segment will be significant during the forecast period. The N Series disposable respirators do not have oil resistance; thus, they protect dust and fluid aerosol particulates that are free of oil.

Disposable Respirator Market: Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Demand from the manufacturing industry

Stringent and comprehensive safety regulations

companies boosting production capacity

The demand from the manufacturing industry is a key factor driving market growth. Disposable respirators protect people from the inhalation of harmful air contaminants such as wood dust, oil-based particulate matter, metal particles, and toxic aerosols. Persistent effects are a result of frequent exposure to harmful gases, which take years for symptoms to manifest. Therefore, employers must make sure that their workers are required to use disposable respirators.

The disposable respirator market, notably driven by N95 and FFP2 masks, has seen significant growth due to COVID-19. Key players like 3M Company and Honeywell International are focusing on innovative product designs to meet diverse demands across healthcare, construction, and pharmaceutical sectors. The market is influenced by factors like regulatory standards (EN 149 compliance), environmental considerations, and shifts in customer preferences towards disposable versus reusable masks. Additionally, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of PPE in protecting against airborne pathogens. Market forecast analysis shows a trend towards increased B2B and B2C online sales, with a growing focus on market demand trends, price sensitivity, and global supply chain dynamics, especially in emerging markets and government procurement.

What are the key data covered in this disposable respirator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the disposable respirator market between 2022 and 2027.

Precise estimation of the disposable respirator market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the disposable respirator market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of disposable respirator market companies.

