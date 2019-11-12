DisposeRx Commends Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation for Efforts to Prevent Opioid Diversion and Addiction

SANFORD, N.C., Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DisposeRx applauds the efforts of the State of Ohio, Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC) and RecoveryOhio for their new statewide initiative to prevent opioid diversion and addiction. As part of this initiative, DisposeRx at-home drug disposal packets are available when an opioid prescription is filled by an injured worker at a retail pharmacy.

Kicked off earlier this month, injured workers receiving an opioid prescription for the first time within the past 12 months will automatically receive a drug disposal solution upon filling their prescriptions at retail pharmacies across the state. BWC will cover the full cost of DisposeRx packets.

"Our footprint is strong in Ohio, as more than 1,100 retail pharmacies dispense our product with opioid prescriptions and other controlled substances," said William Simpson, DisposeRx President. "Further, roughly 400 CVS stores will begin stocking DisposeRx packets in early 2020, so it is natural that DisposeRx was a favorable option for this very beneficial program."

Additional details about the BWC Opioid Disposal Program can be found here.

About DisposeRx Packets

DisposeRx packets are comprised of materials that are FDA-approved for oral medications and provide a simple, convenient and effective solution for the disposal of unused or expired medications. The active ingredient in the medication is chemically and physically isolated in a polymer gel when water and the DisposeRx powder are added to a prescription vial and shaken. Patients can use the product with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids and powders and can then throw away the vial in the household trash.

About DisposeRx, Inc.

DisposeRx, Inc., a North Carolina-based company, is dedicated to eradicating the misuse of leftover medication in order to decrease the risk of drug diversion, accidental poisonings, overdoses and death by targeting the site of the problem—the home medicine cabinet. For more information, please visit DisposeRx.com or call 1-844-456-1600.

