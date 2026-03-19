Disrupting Childbirth Care: Why Birth Is Riskier Than Being a Fighter Pilot

For decades, women have been told childbirth injuries are simply part of becoming a mother, as an accepted, invisible cost of labor and delivery. On this episode of Disruption Interruption Tracy MacNeal, CEO of Maternal Medical, is pushing back on that assumption by spotlighting a long-ignored category of women's health: pelvic floor injury during vaginal birth. Her work is helping expose how stigma, underinvestment, and medical inertia have left childbirth technology decades behind other areas of healthcare.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicine modernized nearly everything except childbirth. While other specialties have benefited from decades of device innovation, labor and delivery has continued to leave millions of women vulnerable to preventable pelvic floor injuries that are rarely diagnosed and seldom discussed. On the Disruption Interruption podcast, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) interviews Tracy MacNeal, CEO of Maternal Medical, about the hidden damage of vaginal birth and why childbirth tech may be one of the most neglected frontiers in healthcare.

DI: Episode 221

On the episode, MacNeal explains that 10–15% of women who deliver vaginally experience severe pelvic floor trauma, including injuries where the pelvic floor muscles are torn from the bone. These injuries, that can only be diagnosed through ultrasound or MRI, can lead to pelvic organ prolapse, incontinence, pain, and other long-term complications, yet many women leave the hospital without ever knowing they have been injured. MacNeal explained the gravity of the situation stating that "unless a woman's a fighter pilot, having a baby is the most dangerous thing most she will ever do."

As MacNeal explains, these are not minor inconveniences. They are deeply disruptive conditions that can alter a woman's daily life, from exercise and mobility to intimacy and self-confidence. Yet because the topic remains taboo, many women delay care for years. Sometimes, they never receive treatment at all.

A Forgotten Market Now Demanding Innovation

The lack of innovation in childbirth is not a science problem. It is an investment, awareness, and stigma problem. "The epidural was first introduced in the 1940s. That was the last major innovation in labor and delivery", said MacNeal. Compared with specialties like orthopedics or cardiology, maternal health has historically been underfunded and underserved, creating what she describes as an anemic ecosystem for industry collaboration and technological advancement.

That underinvestment is exactly why Maternal Medical sees opportunity. The company is developing technology designed to help the body prepare for labor by gently pre-stretching tissue during childbirth. Rather than forcing the body to absorb the final moments of intense stretching all at once, the device works gradually, expanding only as the mother's tissue relaxes. The concept is simple but disruptive: reduce sudden trauma by helping the body adapt in a more controlled way.

Clinical Evidence Driving a New Category

In the podcast, MacNeal shared one of the most striking findings discussed in the episode: "We published a randomized controlled trial in over 200 patients, and in the device group the injury rate was zero, compared with 11% in the control group". While the company is still pursuing FDA clearance and cannot yet make promotional claims, the early evidence suggests that childbirth injury prevention may be entering a new era.

Maternal Medical has also completed another large study involving 420 patients and is preparing its FDA submission, with the possibility that the device could reach the market in 2027. If successful, it would represent one of the most important advancements in labor and delivery in decades.

Why Speaking Up Changes Everything

One of the biggest barriers to progress is not technology, it is silence. MacNeal emphasized that "It really does make a difference when you speak up". If patients remain quiet, the market appears smaller, the need appears less urgent, and innovation remains stalled.

Links

Disrupting Medical Taboos: Why ChildbirthTech is the New Frontier of MedTech with Tracy MacNeal.

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-medical-taboos-why-childbirthtech-is-the-new-frontier-of-medtech-with-tracy-macneal

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/tracymacneal/

Company Website: https://maternamed.com

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries— MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more—and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits—and not-so-common—that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Tracy MacNeal

Tracy MacNeal is the CEO of Maternal Medical, where she leads the development of medical technology focused on preventing childbirth-related pelvic floor injuries. With a background spanning engineering, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare innovation, MacNeal has built a career around translating difficult technical challenges into meaningful clinical progress. She is a strong advocate for advancing investment, innovation, and awareness in maternal health and women's healthcare delivery.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. (n.d.). Pelvic support problems . www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/pelvic-support-problems

. www.acog.org/womens-health/faqs/pelvic-support-problems Materna Medical. (n.d.). Materna Medical completes enrollment in EASE trial of Ellora obstetrical system used in first-time mothers . www.maternamedical.com/press/materna-medical-completes-enrollment-in-ease-trial-of-ellora-obstetrical-system-used-in-first-time-mothers/

. www.maternamedical.com/press/materna-medical-completes-enrollment-in-ease-trial-of-ellora-obstetrical-system-used-in-first-time-mothers/ World Health Organization. (2025, April 9). WHO maternal and perinatal health guidelines: Easier, faster and interactive. www.who.int/news/item/09-04-2025-who-maternal-and-perinatal-health-guidelines--easier--faster-and-interactive

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SOURCE Disruption Interruption