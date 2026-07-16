Disrupting Financial Blindness: Why Small Businesses Die Before the Numbers Do

Small businesses are not failing because owners lack grit, but because traditional reporting tells them too late what already broke, says Lukas Swid. Helcyon translates financial data into plain-language diagnostics, flags anomalies in real time, and gives owners the clarity to act before the damage is irreversible.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five new businesses fails in its first year. Only 51.6% make it to year five, and just one-third survive a decade. Yet most owners are still expected to run their companies from monthly financial statements and delayed reports that explain what already happened instead of what is going wrong now. On this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) speaks with Lukas Swid, chairman and CEO of Helcyon, an AI-powered financial diagnostics platform for small businesses and accountants, about why reactive accounting leaves owners in the dark, why preventable business failure have become a silent epidemic, and why the next evolution is not better bookkeeping, but faster diagnosis. As Swid puts it, "small businesses fail because they have absolutely no idea what is going wrong in time to do something about it."

DI: Episode 238

Rearview-Mirror Accounting Keeps Owners in the Dark

For Swid, the problem starts with what most owners expect financial reporting to do. A profit-and-loss statement may show the bottom line, but it does not explain what drove the damage. He compares it to going to a doctor who only looks at symptoms instead of the cause.

In one of his own early businesses, Swid says a partner stole inventory and pocketed cash for about six months while the reports looked flawless on paper. In another case, he watched a charismatic food founder mistake rising revenue for real health while customer acquisition costs, tax obligations, and weak repeat buying quietly hollowed the company out. The founder believed he was winning until the bills piled up and the doors had to close. "You need to know when something is breaking, not wait until the report comes to you a month later, two months later," Swid says. "By that time, the disease is already spreading."

Those blind spots are not rare. In a survey of nearly 2,000 small and midsize businesses with annual revenue below $10 million, 44% said unauthorized transactions and electronic fund transfer fraud were their top payment-fraud concern. Swid's point is that business owners are trying to do everything at once. "You're expected to be the product director, the finance manager, the marketing director, and the logistics manager. Everything," he says.

Numbers Must be Translated Before the Flatline

Helcyon is Swid's attempt to achieve that. The platform was built for owners who cannot afford a CFO and for accountants moving beyond bookkeeping into advisory work. It does not try to replace the bookkeeping systems already on the market. Instead, it interprets the numbers those systems produce, detects anomalies, waste, and fraud, and turns them into easy-to-understand assessments sent directly to the owner's inbox or phone.

That translation layer is the point. "We explain them for you like a doctor does that to lab results so you know exactly what they mean." The system is designed to identify what changed, what looks abnormal, and what needs attention without forcing the owner to learn dashboards or spend weekends decoding spreadsheets.

Swid says that choice was deliberate. Too many owners are intimidated by dashboards, forget to log in, or simply do not have time to learn another tool. Helcyon is built to remove that excuse. Its core numbers are engineered so the math stays exact, while the AI layer is used to assemble the narrative and deliver a readable digest. That matters especially when AI can sound convincing even when it is wrong.

For Swid, the bigger promise is not just efficiency, but the opposite of chaos. Helcyon was named after the idea of halcyon: calm, stability, and clarity. In his view, the real damage for owners is the constant stress of operating in the dark. "When you run a business, you don't have a lot of peace. You have a lot of anxiety", Swid says, "I wanted to create a tool that gave people peace of mind by knowing."

Links

Disrupting the Financial Lie: Why Your Accountant's Vocabulary is Killing Your Business, with Lukas Swid

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-the-financial-lie-why-your-accountant-s-vocabulary-is-killing-your-business-with-lukas-swid

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/in/lukasswidnyc

Company Website: https://helcyon.ai

About Disruption Interruption™

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Lukas Swid

Lukas Swid is the chairman and CEO of Helcyon and a global operator who has spent 25 years building and managing businesses across five continents and more than 120 countries. Across industries ranging from apparel and consumer products to logistics and distribution, he saw the same pattern repeatedly: companies failing not because the product was wrong, but because owners had no timely visibility into what was breaking. He created Helcyon to turn intimidating financial reports into plain-language diagnostics that help business owners and accountants spot anomalies, waste, and fraud before the damage becomes irreversible. Swid is also the author of Before the Flatline.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

Anderson, M. (2024, June 18). Business owners increasingly worry about payment fraud , survey finds. AP News. apnews.com/article/ff4f397e4be076216a28f1a75affab7a

, survey finds. AP News. apnews.com/article/ff4f397e4be076216a28f1a75affab7a Fitzpatrick, A. (2025, November 4). Startup survival rates, mapped. Axios. axios.com/2025/11/04/new-business-survival-rates-map

Marks, G. (2024, December 8). Two-thirds of startups don't last 10 years. The brutal truth is no one cares. The Guardian. theguardian.com/business/2024/dec/08/startup-businesses-failing

Media Inquiries:

Karla Jo Helms

JOTO PR™

727-777-4629

SOURCE Disruption Interruption