Disrupting the Tire Industry: Global Air Cylinder Wheels is Developing Next-Generation Wheel Technology, Offering Eco-Friendly Benefits, and is Up to 60% More Economical Over the Wheel's Lifetime Than Highly Pollutive Rubber Tires

Created mostly out of steel, the Phoenix-based company's Air Suspension Wheel has the potential to completely revolutionize the tire industry by providing a cleaner, cost-effective, stronger, and safer alternative to rubber tires

Improving on its already unique wheel technology, Air Suspension Wheel (ASW), Global Air Cylinder Wheels®️, (https://globalaircylinderwheels.com/), is continuing to develop the next generation of wheels for many industries, offering innovative environmental benefits, fuel saving, emission reduction, and EV battery extension.

The ASW is an eco-friendly, stronger, and safer alternative to the highly pollutive traditional rubber tire and is up to 60% more economical over the lifetime of the wheel. Encouraged by the results of its previous $3.3 million campaign, the company has relaunched its StartEngine campaign --- https://www.startengine.com/gacw -- to further evolve its ASW technology. The three-month StartEngine campaign, which ends in October, is already off to a fast start raising $238,000 in the first month. The company has received multiple initial purchase orders and is expected to be fully commercialized within two years with rapid adoption into mining fleets.

Manufactured mostly out of steel, the Phoenix-based engineering company's ASW is an eco-friendly, stronger, and safer alternative to the highly pollutive traditional rubber tire and is up to 60% more economical over the lifetime of the wheel.

The ASW combines an inner steel hub with an outer steel drum which is connected by eight or twelve nitrogen-filled air cylinders and up to six oil-filled dampers that provide suspension and damping. On the outer drum, individually bolt-on steel or polyurethane treads are fitted. These individual treads can be replaced without removing the wheel, a time-consuming process that takes up to eight hours with OTR rubber tires.

Think of it as the wheel of the future…available today.

"Many industries operate under status quo, resistant to change," said Dr. Zoltan Kemeny, president and CEO of Global Air Cylinder Wheels. "Those companies that do adopt new technologies and embrace innovation will prosper. We provide a breakthrough multi-vertical high-potential technology. For end-users, it solves a real problem. For investors, it gives them a unique opportunity to invest in an old market."

Notable features and benefits of the ASW include:

Mechanical wheel design can be adjusted to the payload, speed, sideload, size, weight, and other requirements.

No overheating.

Safer -- can't explode.

Less waste. Only the part that wears off will be replaced.

More sustainable materials.

Tire wear creates terrible fine dust while the treads of the ASW can be made with biodegradable materials.

Fuel saving. Lower rolling resistance leads to less fuel which reduces toxic emission gases or extends greater battery range for EVs.

Lifetime wheel – lasting approximately 10-15 years.

Breaking energy gets stored in the cylinders and gets returned to kinetic energy.

100% recyclable.

The ASW technology has a strong patent portfolio with eight granted, and with 52 patents pending. The company has received multiple initial purchase orders and is expected to be fully commercialized within two years with rapid adoption into mining fleets.

"We are planning to have a commercially ready product for the mining market in Q1 2023 where the need is most urgent," Kemeny said. "Then followed by over-the-road applications such as cars, buses, and trucks. We are also looking to start developing other verticals next year."

Encouraged by the results of its previous $3.3 million campaign, the company has relaunched its StartEngine campaign --- https://www.startengine.com/gacw -- to further evolve its ASW technology. The three-month StartEngine campaign, which ends in October, is already off to a fast start raising $238,000 in the first month. Overall, the company has raised more than $5 million from investors so far and the company's valuation has increased from $27 million to $40 million since May 2022.

ABOUT GLOBAL AIR CYLINDER WHEELS

Global Air Cylinder Wheels®️ is an engineering company out of Phoenix, Arizona. The company has been developing the Air Suspension Wheel for OTR mining vehicles since 2016.

Media Contact:

George Pappas

Conservaco/The Ignite Agency

562 857-5680

[email protected]

https://ignitecfp.com

