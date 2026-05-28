Disrupting Wealth Transfer: How Forward Inheritance Turns Paperwork into Family Capital

Families are sitting on trillions in home equity, yet too many heirs are still forced to wait for a funeral before they can access capital. Bryan Walley, co-founder and CEO of Forward Inheritance, argues that the inheritance crisis is about treating family wealth like a static asset instead of a working tool.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inheritance is arriving too late to do the most good. On this episode of Disruption Interruption, host Karla Jo Helms (KJ) speaks with Bryan Walley, co-founder and CEO of Forward Inheritance, about why the traditional wealth-transfer model is broken, why families remain dangerously unprepared for the coming $84 trillion Great Wealth Transfer, and why the problem is bigger than money alone. As Walley puts it, "It's not about the money. It's about the process."

DI: Episode 231

The Inheritance System Still Breaks Families at the Worst Time

According to Walley, the status quo is built on avoidance. Families delay hard conversations, older generations keep key information siloed, and heirs are often left to reconstruct the parent's financial life while grieving. Walley recalls realizing that even in a relatively organized family, with an attorney father and siblings who get along, the paperwork was still a "bird nest of documentation." His conclusion was blunt: "I don't think any of us are well-prepared for that."

That unpreparedness is widespread. Walley says only about 40% of homeowners have both a trust and will, leaving the rest exposed to probate, confusion, and delay if a home is not properly titled or documented. He frames the deeper issue as both cultural and financial: "Not wanting to talk about gravity doesn't stop the coffee cup from breaking when it falls off the table." In other words, refusing to discuss mortality does not reduce the risk. It only pushes the mess downstream to the next generation.

He also argues that timing has quietly become its own financial failure. As parents live longer and remain in their homes later in life, inheritance often reaches heirs in their 50s or 60s instead of during the years when the money is less catalytic. "Free money when you're 60 years old, that's super cool," Walley says. "When you need it is when you're 30." That mismatch is what he describes as dead equity: wealth locked away inside assets during the years it could do the most to move a family forward.

Make Families Organized, Liquid, and Investable Before Crisis Hits

Forward Inheritance is Walley's attempt to rebuild that process before tragedy forces the issue. At its core, the company starts with an inheritance portal designed to centralize documents, key contacts, and family financial information so heirs are not left searching for wills, trusts, doctors, advisers, or account records in the middle of a crisis. Walley's view is that a family should operate more like a business, not in coldness, but in clarity.

His broader argument is that family wealth should not sit trapped in a house while the next generation struggles to build a life. Families can unlock part of that equity earlier, without selling the home or disrupting a parent's day-to-day finances, and use it when it matters most. He applies the same thinking to intrafamily loans, where "the family can be the bank" and keep capital moving inside the household instead of handing more control to outside lenders. The mission, in his words, is not to raid retirement, but to make family wealth more useful before loss turns planning into damage control.

For Walley, the bigger mission is cultural. He wants families to stop passing down silence, confusion, and what he calls "the intergenerational trauma of bad financial advice." His proposed antidote is surprisingly simple: regular conversations, shared visibility, and a repeatable process. "Let's stop the intergenerational trauma of bad financial advice going down," he says. "We can stop this. We can do better. We can help our families move forward." In a category dominated by delay, his bet is that the real disruption is not financial engineering. It is getting families organized before crisis makes the decisions for them.

Links

Disrupting the Inheritance Gap: Why "Waiting to Inherit" is a Financial Failure with Bryan Walley

Disruption Interruption is the podcast where you will hear from today's biggest Industry Disruptors. Learn what motivated them to bring about innovation and how they overcame opposition to adoption.

https://omny.fm/shows/disruption-interruption/disrupting-the-inheritance-gap-why-waiting-to-inherit-is-a-financial-failure-with-bryan-walley

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/btwalley

Company Website: https://www.forwardinheritance.com/

About Disruption InterruptionTM

Disruption is happening on an unprecedented scale, impacting all manner of industries — MedTech, Finance, IT, eCommerce, shipping, logistics, and more — and COVID has moved their timelines up a full decade or more. But WHO are these disruptors and when did they say, "THAT'S IT! I'VE HAD IT!"? Time to Disrupt and Interrupt with host Karla Jo "KJ" Helms, veteran communications disruptor. KJ interviews badasses who are disrupting their industries and altering economic networks that have become antiquated with an establishment resistant to progress. She delves into uncovering secrets from industry rebels and quiet revolutionaries that uncover common traits — and not-so-common — that are changing our economic markets… and lives. Visit the world's key pioneers that persist to success, despite arrows in their backs at www.disruption-interruption.com.

About Bryan Walley

Bryan Walley is the co-founder and CEO of Forward Inheritance, a California-based fintech company helping families bring more clarity, communication, and structure to inheritance and legacy planning before it becomes a crisis. A longtime fintech operator, he describes himself in the episode as "basically a fintech guy" whose career has centered on software, payments, and financial technology, and his public profile reflects that background through banking-technology work including a patent for processing banking transactions and the EASI Link project connecting accounting systems to bank-processing systems. Walley founded Forward Inheritance after confronting the estate-planning complexity in his family and realizing how unprepared families can be for generational wealth transfer; his mission is to help families replace confusion and silence with transparency, accountability, and peace of mind.

About Karla Jo Helms

Karla Jo Helms is the Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR® Strategist for JOTO PR Disruptors™. Karla Jo learned firsthand how unforgiving business can be when millions of dollars are on the line — and how the control of public opinion often determines whether one company is happily chosen, or another is brutally rejected. Being an alumnus of crisis management, Karla Jo has worked with litigation attorneys, private investigators, and the media to help restore companies of goodwill into the good graces of public opinion — Karla Jo operates on the ethic of getting it right the first time, not relying on second chances and doing what it takes to excel. Helms speaks globally on public relations, how the PR industry itself has lost its way, and how, in the right hands, corporations can harness the power of Anti-PR to drive markets and impact market perception.

References

McDade, A. (2025, December 1). Most people know the importance of a will, but less than one-third actually have one. Investopedia. investopedia.com/most-people-know-the-importance-of-a-will-but-less-than-one-third-actually-have-one-11859344

Bohner, L. G. (2025, November 13). Why wills and trusts aren't enough in the great wealth transfer, from an attorney who knows. Kiplinger. kiplinger.com/retirement/estate-planning/wills-and-trusts-arent-enough-in-the-great-wealth-transfer

Silvestrini, E. (2025, August 25). How to plan for aging in place: Five key factors. Kiplinger. kiplinger.com/retirement/how-to-plan-for-aging-in-place-key-factors

Media Inquiries:

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SOURCE Disruption Interruption